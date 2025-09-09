Trader Joe's Pizza Dough Is Your Shortcut To Perfect Homemade Cheese-Stuffed Breadsticks
When you're in the mood to prepare a delicious appetizer or meal with one or two ready-made products, Trader Joe's is a reliable place to shop. Sure enough, thanks to the brand's vast selection of private label products and extensive range of fully prepared goods, you can make tasty snacks like homemade cheesy breadsticks in no time. The only ingredients you need to make this savory food are Trader Joe's refrigerated pizza dough, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese sticks or shredded cheese.
Besides TJ's bagged salad kits and flavorful dips, the brand's pre-made pizza dough is one of many items you need to buy on your first trip to Trader Joe's. These bags of dough, which can be found near the store's refrigerated dips and cheeses, are super convenient and require only a small amount of time at room temperature before using. Fortunately, when it comes to making cheese-stuffed breadsticks, you have more than one preparation technique to choose from.
For savory bites that are more like fried mozzarella sticks, simply divide a bag of room temperature pizza dough into manageable portions and form each piece of dough around halved mozzarella sticks. Conversely, you can also keep the dough intact and roll it out like you're making a fully fledged pizza. From here, simply add the pizza sauce and shredded cheese before baking and then cut your cheese-covered bread into portioned slices for serving. As a bonus, Trader Joe's has even more ways to level up this favored snack.
How to make delicious cheesy bread with more than one convenient product from Trader Joe's
Since you're already making tasty breadsticks with pre-made pizza dough from Trader Joe's, you have room to level up this cheesy bread in more ways than one. For starters, cover your prepared dough with more delicious pizza-friendly sauces besides tomato. Use a jar of Trader Joe's Rosatella Pasta sauce, which is a unique combination of marinara and Alfredo varieties in one. You can also enhance your dough with TJ's creamy refrigerated garlic spread or one of the store's popular pesto spreads, including the vegan kale, cashew, and basil variety. Next, take your time selecting from Trader Joe's large assortment of cheeses.
Beyond using peelable, easy-to-eat mozzarella sticks, choose among the retailer's variety of private label options, including Trader Joe's Quattro Formaggi. This unique blend of cheese includes Asiago, Parmesan, fontina, and provolone cheeses to give your cheesy bread the perfect amount of Italian-inspired flavors. Once you make enough rounds of cheese-stuffed breadsticks or large pans of cheesy bread, feel free to use TJ's pizza dough to make other tasty snacks and meals.
For starters, you can use Trader Joe's pizza dough to make a Costco food court classic like the wholesaler's signature chicken bake. You can also try the Trader Joe's hack that gives you easy cinnamon rolls. For an easy, sweet breakfast or dessert, all you need to do is roll out a bag of TJ's pizza dough and proceed with your favorite cinnamon roll recipe.