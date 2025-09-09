Trader Joe's Pizza Dough Is Your Shortcut To Perfect Homemade Cheese-Stuffed Breadsticks

When you're in the mood to prepare a delicious appetizer or meal with one or two ready-made products, Trader Joe's is a reliable place to shop. Sure enough, thanks to the brand's vast selection of private label products and extensive range of fully prepared goods, you can make tasty snacks like homemade cheesy breadsticks in no time. The only ingredients you need to make this savory food are Trader Joe's refrigerated pizza dough, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese sticks or shredded cheese.

Besides TJ's bagged salad kits and flavorful dips, the brand's pre-made pizza dough is one of many items you need to buy on your first trip to Trader Joe's. These bags of dough, which can be found near the store's refrigerated dips and cheeses, are super convenient and require only a small amount of time at room temperature before using. Fortunately, when it comes to making cheese-stuffed breadsticks, you have more than one preparation technique to choose from.

For savory bites that are more like fried mozzarella sticks, simply divide a bag of room temperature pizza dough into manageable portions and form each piece of dough around halved mozzarella sticks. Conversely, you can also keep the dough intact and roll it out like you're making a fully fledged pizza. From here, simply add the pizza sauce and shredded cheese before baking and then cut your cheese-covered bread into portioned slices for serving. As a bonus, Trader Joe's has even more ways to level up this favored snack.