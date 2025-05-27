This Costco Food Court Copycat Starts With Trader Joe's Pizza Dough

Among the definitive ranking of Costco's food court items, the wholesaler's popular chicken bake holds a spot near the top of the list. Defined as an oversized calzone-type bread roll stuffed with chicken, bacon, Caesar dressing, and various cheeses, Costco's chicken bake is a tasty meal you can easily create at home with the help of one handy store-bought product from another popular grocery chain. Especially if you think Costco's food court chicken bakes have gone downhill in terms of size, price, or quality, making your own is a breeze thanks to Trader Joe's refrigerated pizza dough.

This convenient product takes the fuss out of measuring the flour, water, and yeast needed to prepare your own recipe at home. Depending on the store, Trader Joe's refrigerated pizza dough is available in plain, whole wheat, and herb varieties. Some locations also carry a gluten-free option, ensuring there's a dough to suit everyone's preferences. Trader Joe's pizza dough is usually situated in the refrigerated section of each location near the lunch meat and various cheeses.

To use this all-purpose dough to make individually sized chicken bakes, start by massaging a bit of neutral cooking oil into it to create a bit more elasticity. Allow the dough to relax at room temperature in a covered bowl for at least 45 minutes. This resting time helps the dough expand and become more pliable. In the meantime, carefully prepare the components that comprise Costco's signature chicken bake filling.