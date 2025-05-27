This Costco Food Court Copycat Starts With Trader Joe's Pizza Dough
Among the definitive ranking of Costco's food court items, the wholesaler's popular chicken bake holds a spot near the top of the list. Defined as an oversized calzone-type bread roll stuffed with chicken, bacon, Caesar dressing, and various cheeses, Costco's chicken bake is a tasty meal you can easily create at home with the help of one handy store-bought product from another popular grocery chain. Especially if you think Costco's food court chicken bakes have gone downhill in terms of size, price, or quality, making your own is a breeze thanks to Trader Joe's refrigerated pizza dough.
This convenient product takes the fuss out of measuring the flour, water, and yeast needed to prepare your own recipe at home. Depending on the store, Trader Joe's refrigerated pizza dough is available in plain, whole wheat, and herb varieties. Some locations also carry a gluten-free option, ensuring there's a dough to suit everyone's preferences. Trader Joe's pizza dough is usually situated in the refrigerated section of each location near the lunch meat and various cheeses.
To use this all-purpose dough to make individually sized chicken bakes, start by massaging a bit of neutral cooking oil into it to create a bit more elasticity. Allow the dough to relax at room temperature in a covered bowl for at least 45 minutes. This resting time helps the dough expand and become more pliable. In the meantime, carefully prepare the components that comprise Costco's signature chicken bake filling.
How to make tasty chicken bakes with Trader Joe's refrigerated pizza dough
After you cook the required chicken and bacon, you're ready to get started. Split one package of pizza dough into two equal portions or use smaller amounts to create more portable grab-and-go snacks. Either way, add flour to your work surface and roll out your dough into even rectangles with the long sides facing you.
Spread your cooked chicken and bacon on the bottom half of each pastry, then feel free to add a touch of something green with a small amount of chopped blanched broccoli or fresh spinach. Then, sprinkle on some shredded provolone and mozzarella cheese. You can also swap out these varieties for other favorites like cheddar, gouda, or pepper jack for a bit of heat.
Once your filling is complete, top the assembled mixture with Caesar dressing. Use your favorite store-bought variety for added convenience or make your own recipe with ingredients like mayonnaise, garlic, anchovy paste, and lemon juice. Whichever option you choose, if you want to give your Caesar dressing a spicy upgrade, simply add hot sauce. On the other hand, to create a more citrus-forward flavor, add an extra splash of lemon juice.
Carefully roll each piece of filled dough from the bottom up, pinching the sides closed at the top. Lastly, brush the top of your chicken bakes with extra Caesar dressing and more shredded cheese for a crispy exterior. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown and enjoy.