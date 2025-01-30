The Trader Joe's Hack That Gives You Easy Cinnamon Rolls

There's nothing quite like waking up and enjoying a warm, gooey cinnamon roll. However, no one's pretending whipping up a batch from scratch is an easy task. Unless you've had the foresight to prep your rolls ahead of time and leave them in the fridge until ready to bake, it's quite a heavy lift — and it's certainly easier and quicker to just pop open a can of cinnamon rolls.

When you're craving the undeniably supreme taste of homemade cinnamon rolls, but the ease of popping open a can of store-bought ones, meet somewhere in the middle. Using hacks like pre-made dough eliminates most of the heavy lifting in the kitchen, drastically cutting down on the prep work and wait time for the dough to rise. Trader Joe's sells such a pre-made pizza dough — usually you'll find it in along the perimeter of the store in the produce or prepackaged food sections.

Its obvious intended use is, of course, for pizza nights, but it can just as easily be rolled out, stuffed with butter, cinnamon, and sugar, and rolled up into the breakfast treats. Next time you're making a Trader Joe's run, grab a package or two of the ready-to-use dough — just make sure you get the plain variety without garlic and Italian seasoning, so you can easily take the yeasty, spongy dough in a sweet direction.