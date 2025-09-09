There's An Easy Way To Make Store-Bought Donuts Taste Like Fresh Apple Pie

Premade donuts are a reliable way to satisfy your sweet tooth whether you're picking up a box from one of the best donut chains in America or grabbing a specialized assortment from the bakery department at your neighborhood grocery store. If you're looking for an easy way to elevate these convenient baked goods at home, look no further than canned apple pie filling to give your donuts a delightfully fruity twist. If you can use apple pie filling to turn Hawaiian rolls into a delicious dessert, there's no reason you can't use it to upgrade your next round of store-bought donuts. Luckily, adding this versatile, perfectly spiced, easy-to-use dessert to donuts is simple.

To upgrade classic ring donuts, simply scoop apple filling straight from the can and gently add some into the center of each hole. If you're looking to enhance a more specialized variety, such as beignets, cut a small hole through the center of each and pipe a small amount of apple filling directly into them. While the overall process of upgrading donuts with canned fruit filling is fairly straightforward, there are additional ways you can customize your next round of these apple-infused treats.