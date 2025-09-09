There's An Easy Way To Make Store-Bought Donuts Taste Like Fresh Apple Pie
Premade donuts are a reliable way to satisfy your sweet tooth whether you're picking up a box from one of the best donut chains in America or grabbing a specialized assortment from the bakery department at your neighborhood grocery store. If you're looking for an easy way to elevate these convenient baked goods at home, look no further than canned apple pie filling to give your donuts a delightfully fruity twist. If you can use apple pie filling to turn Hawaiian rolls into a delicious dessert, there's no reason you can't use it to upgrade your next round of store-bought donuts. Luckily, adding this versatile, perfectly spiced, easy-to-use dessert to donuts is simple.
To upgrade classic ring donuts, simply scoop apple filling straight from the can and gently add some into the center of each hole. If you're looking to enhance a more specialized variety, such as beignets, cut a small hole through the center of each and pipe a small amount of apple filling directly into them. While the overall process of upgrading donuts with canned fruit filling is fairly straightforward, there are additional ways you can customize your next round of these apple-infused treats.
How to maximize the flavor of apple pie donuts
Before you add apple pie filling to your donuts, make sure you're using donuts with intrinsically mild or complementary flavors. Donuts varieties that pair well with apple filling include glazed, buttermilk, and plain cake. You can also upgrade seasonal donut flavors such as pumpkin, cinnamon, maple, and cranberry. Next, consider incorporating extra ingredients to your canned apple pie filling to make it even more satisfying. Adding a small amount of lemon juice gives the filling a more vibrant flavor, for example, or you can make the flavor more complex by adding more cinnamon and additional spices, such as nutmeg, ginger, or clove.
Beyond upgrading the canned apple filling, you can also enhance your apple-filled donuts with a few additional extras, such as a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar on top. Better yet, use a homemade glaze made of powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla, or make the easiest caramel of your life with canned sweetened condensed milk. For extra-delicious apple-filled donuts, you can also use oatmeal for an easy, homemade streusel.