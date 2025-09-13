The Absolute Best Charcoal For Grilling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before you take a stand in the great charcoal versus gas grill debate, it's important to ask yourself: Do you really know everything you need to about charcoal? How it's made, which grills it is appropriate for, how to light it the best way, and how it impacts the flavor of your food? If you're like many amateur backyard barbecuers (*raises hand*), then chances are you think of charcoal as a material to be used when needed and dismissed from the mind when not. However, that could leave your food wanting, especially if you know nothing about the best charcoal for grilling.

"I have overcooked, undercooked, and pretty much destroyed every piece of meat (and quite a few vegetables) as I learned how to grill the hard way ... with trial and error," admits Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools. Echoing many of our stories, he'd never grilled growing up because his dad took care of everything, and it was eye-opening to take it up for the first time as a young adult. "The running joke in my family is I was dropped off at college with a grill and a suitcase," he says. For many of us, even that probably seems pretty young, and we've been flailing around doing our best with charcoal ever since.

Time to educate ourselves. "A good charcoal should light easily, produce a clean, smokeless burn and leave behind minimal ash," explains Gareth Lloyd Jones, waste management expert at U.K. waste removal company, HIPPO. That said, which types constitute "a good charcoal"? First, you need a crash course on what charcoal is and how to choose it.