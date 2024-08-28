The Charcoal Mistake That's Killing Your Barbecue

While chefs can create deliciously smoky cuts of meat with the help of a charcoal grill, this method requires plenty of patience for home cooks to learn about and master. So, if your charcoal grilling endeavors have been lackluster thus far, we might know the source of your woes. When it comes to grilling, it's all about timing, and the charcoal mistake that's probably killing your barbecue is rushing the coals.

Charcoal takes time to properly heat and hold high temperatures, so before you poke and prod the coals on the grill or add your meat, make sure they're white hot first. This consistent coloring means the heat has been dispersed and is being held evenly by the coals. Failing to wait for this proper heat marker and throwing meat on the grill too soon will lead to wasted work and effort. If the coals aren't hot enough, your meat won't cook, and you'll just have to take it off, wait a little longer, and try again. Plus, inconsistently heated coals will result in flare-ups, or bursts of fire, on your grill, which can be dangerous. (And too much flame can also make meat taste like ash.) So, only once all the coals on your grill are white, is when you should begin cooking.

