17 Ways To Preserve And Use Your Summer Tomatoes Year Round

Whether you gather them straight from the garden or get them from the farmers' market, as Andrew Zimmern likes to do, there's nothing like ripe, fragrant, juicy summer tomatoes. If you're a gardener, though, you know those tomatoes can roll in thick and fast come September and even into October, depending on where you live. Sure, you can store them at room temperature for a while (never in the fridge!), but you've got to use them before they go round the bend. Because letting your summer tomatoes rot is a tragedy on par with "The Iliad."

Okay, not really. But still. "If you have the pleasure of raising your own tomato plants, then you know that when it's time to harvest, the abundance can be overwhelming," says Ashley Lonsdale, chef in residence at ButcherBox. "Gifting is a natural and sweet response to a boatload of tomatoes, but preserving is a different kind of gift — one you give to your future self." End of summer is the best time to preserve tomatoes, she adds, when they're as sweet and flavorful as they'll ever be.

"Knowing how to preserve them means you don't waste all the work you put in," agrees Marissa Stevens, recipe developer at Pinch and Swirl. "You get to enjoy that summer garden flavor well into the dead of winter." The question then becomes: What are the best ways to preserve tomatoes? Here are 17 ways for your consideration.