10 Foods You Should Avoid Canning

The process of canning food at home uses heat to destroy micro-organisms that could cause illness, and the vacuum seal that forms between the lid and the jar blocks other micro-organisms from sneaking into the food. But it's not a foolproof process that preserves anything you throw into a canner. Some foods just can't be safely canned at home, even if you find them canned at the supermarket. Commercial canning companies have access to more advanced equipment and pathogen control (think of all the "how is X made" videos that show workers in uniforms similar to clean room suits). You don't have that access or ability at home, which means home-canning carries extra risks.

Despite all that, you'll still find recipes for canning these foods that others swear are safe. You may even have old family recipes that have never made you sick. But unless those recipes happen to match scientifically tested canning recipes, you're really just getting lucky every time you use those recipes as they may no longer meet current standards. The recipes you do want to use are those that have been lab-tested by organizations like extension offices, the National Center for Home Food Preservation at the University of Georgia, the USDA, and reputable canning companies like Ball. Ensure these recipes are the latest versions as even those organizations can make lab-confirmed changes, but never make changes yourself; follow lab-tested recipes to the letter, and never make up your own canning recipes for these foods.