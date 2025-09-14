9 Bartender-Approved Fast Food Drinks To Use As Cocktail Mixers

Fast food joints are jumping on the signature drink bandwagon with surprising speed. From Taco Bell's Baja Blast to Chick-fil-A's Frosted Lemonade, to McDonald's Frozen Fanta and beyond, these tasty beverages are good for a whole lot more than simply sipping as-is. Many of them are an amateur bartender's dream when it comes to whipping up unique, flavorful cocktails as well. Um, what? Yup, you heard that right — quite a few signature fast food drinks make drool-worthy cocktails. Adults everywhere rejoice!

I worked in the foodservice industry for 20 years, and about 10 of those years were spent behind the bar curating and mixing cocktails, both new and classic alike. After all of that time, I know a thing or two about liquor and what flavors complement each other nicely. Actually, not to toot my own horn, but some would even call me an expert in the field, especially if you take my decades-long love of craft cocktails into account as well. All that being said, I considered countless fast food signature drinks and came up with a list of nine I can wholeheartedly approve of using as cocktail mixers. If you want to know what they are, which liquors pair best with them, and how to make some drool-worthy cocktails with them yourself, I've got you covered. Just remember not to mix up any drinks on site — that would not only be a bad move, but might even get you into some serious trouble.