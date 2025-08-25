10 Absolute Worst Mixers To Add To Bourbon, According To A Bartender

Bourbon is a beloved American spirit, and one of the reasons it is so popular is that it pairs well with a variety of different mixers to make a mean cocktail. Of course, it tastes phenomenal as-is, too. However, there are a few mixers you'd be wise to keep far away from your bourbon — as it turns out, it's not a complete free-for-all.

Bourbon typically features notes of vanilla, caramel, and oak — it's also inherently sweet. While these traits pair wonderfully with a myriad of mixers, they clash with quite a few as well. A well-crafted bourbon cocktail or highball allows the nuanced flavors of bourbon to shine through without getting overpowered. I should know, I was a bartender for 10 years, spent an additional 10 years working as a server, and then there's my decades-long love affair with the brown spirit. So take it from me, even if you stick to expert-recommended bourbon-buying rules, you can still mess it up with one of the 10 absolute worst mixers described below. Don't let this happen to you.