The Delicious Way To Turn Canned Potatoes Into A Savory Side Dish
Working with canned ingredients can be looked down upon as not truly culinary, even corny, or thought of as an anachronistic throwback to the 1950s. You may see visions of a suited generic "businessman" returning home to his aproned wife, pouring random cans into a casserole dish. While there are definitely some canned foods you should avoid, there are specific, simple uses for canned foods, like adding canned vegetables to your salads, which are a great way to upgrade your dish in seconds. And beyond simple additions, canned vegetables can turn into a whole dish, and this is why canned potatoes deserve a spot in your pantry.
With just a few steps and a handful of ingredients, you can transform a can of potatoes into a delicious, let's say "Mexican adjacent" dish that's ready in minutes. We're talking fiesta-style potatoes, and all you need are canned potatoes, taco seasoning, and a little bit of oil, fat, or butter. While this preparation isn't exactly high-brow, if you're a fan of Tex-Mex flavors and crispy potatoes, you'll love it. It can be made just as spicy or herb-forward as you like, and there are plenty of add-ons to customize to your preferences — and even turn it into a complete meal.
How to make fiesta-style potatoes with canned potatoes and what to add on
The great thing about canned potatoes is that they're already soft, so they'll crisp up nicely in a frying pan. Just be sure that they're properly dried, or the watery exterior could create a fire hazard in the hot oil. Once fully dried, you'll need to cut them into chunks or cubes. For the flavoring, you can simply mix in a packet of taco seasoning or make your own. For a great basic taco seasoning, you'll need chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic and onion powder, and a bit of salt and pepper. For more heat, you can add red pepper flakes or some oregano for a bit of herbaceous, pungent earthiness.
From there, simply throw the flavor-coated potatoes in some hot oil and cook until golden brown. They'll come out crispy on the outside and soft and a little fluffy on the inside. Once complete, you can pat them with a paper towel and enjoy them right away. They are great topped with diced onions or scallions, sour cream, and shredded cheese. You can even sprinkle them with shredded cheese and put them in the oven for a good melt. To go the full Taco Bell imitation route, you can make a nacho cheese sauce to pour over top. And if you'd like to turn it into a full meal, cook the potatoes first, then mix them with some browned ground beef and onions in the skillet, and melt in some cheese. Sure, fiesta-style canned potatoes may not radiate culinary elegance, but a sophisticated potato seems a bit prim and proper anyway.