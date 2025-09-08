The Delicious Way To Turn Canned Potatoes Into A Savory Side Dish

Working with canned ingredients can be looked down upon as not truly culinary, even corny, or thought of as an anachronistic throwback to the 1950s. You may see visions of a suited generic "businessman" returning home to his aproned wife, pouring random cans into a casserole dish. While there are definitely some canned foods you should avoid, there are specific, simple uses for canned foods, like adding canned vegetables to your salads, which are a great way to upgrade your dish in seconds. And beyond simple additions, canned vegetables can turn into a whole dish, and this is why canned potatoes deserve a spot in your pantry.

With just a few steps and a handful of ingredients, you can transform a can of potatoes into a delicious, let's say "Mexican adjacent" dish that's ready in minutes. We're talking fiesta-style potatoes, and all you need are canned potatoes, taco seasoning, and a little bit of oil, fat, or butter. While this preparation isn't exactly high-brow, if you're a fan of Tex-Mex flavors and crispy potatoes, you'll love it. It can be made just as spicy or herb-forward as you like, and there are plenty of add-ons to customize to your preferences — and even turn it into a complete meal.