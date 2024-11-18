Don't Be Afraid To Add Canned Vegetables To Your Salads

Though fresh vegetables are certainly the gold standard when you think of a healthy salad, that doesn't mean that canned vegetables are devoid of all the health-promoting properties of fresh veggies. On the contrary, they can be a convenient and cost-effective way to add nutrition to your salads and some canned goods can be just as good as their fresh counterparts. True, canned vegetables undergo a heating process to eliminate foodborne pathogens, and this may result in a decrease in water-soluble vitamins like vitamins B and C. However, other nutrients like protein, fiber, fat-soluble vitamins, minerals, etc., remain in good shape. The canning process can also help preserve and even boost certain nutrients by limiting their exposure to oxygen.

Remember, not all canned goods are created equal. Some make for culinary staples, while others are not worth the pantry space. Certain brands may have added salt, sweeteners, and other ingredients that may compromise their nutritional quality. If you don't have access to low-sodium canned vegetables, simply draining and rinsing them can help lower the sodium content. With these simple tips, the next time you're putting together a salad, don't be afraid to reach for that can opener.