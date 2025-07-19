Aldi's Ambiano Is A Cheaper Dupe Of This Classic Rice Cooker

Rice cookers are a must-have kitchen tool for anyone who frequently cooks and eats rice. They're essentially mini steam cookers that heat food while keeping it moist and tender. Sure, you can do the same with a pot and lid, but the science behind rice cookers is that they are designed to heat rice to perfection, without having it stick to the bottom of the pot or dry out, taking the guesswork out of the process. If you've been putting off getting one of these gadgets because of the price, the Ambiano 2-Cup Rice Cooker at Aldi is only $14.99, and it's a nearly half-priced dupe of another popular cooker on the market.

Aldi's rice cooker has drawn comparisons to the Dash Mini Rice Cooker, sold for $24.99 on Amazon. Dash is a cookware company that offers several convenient, miniature products, including waffle presses and ice cream machines, whereas Ambiano is a trademark Aldi brand that carries several kitchen appliances. Each brand's rice cooker holds two cups of rice and features a removable inner bowl for easy washing. The rice cookers also have two settings: one for cooking and one for warming, which keeps the rice warm to prevent it from drying out or spoiling quickly. The only notable difference is that Aldi's Ambiano cooker is $10 cheaper.