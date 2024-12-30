Prevent Mushy Vegetables In Your Soup By Following One Simple Tip

The cold months are synonymous with soup. While smooth, blended soups like creamy roasted tomato are essential to the season (and a required component of a grilled cheese lunch), others, like a classic sick-day chicken noodle, rely on the integrity and texture of their solid veggies. There is nothing more dismal than a morass of mushy carrots, celery, and onion bobbing along in your broth after you've come in from the frigid cold.

There are a few common soup slip-ups to avoid when brewing the snow day staple. Mushy vegetables are a major mistake that can be easily avoided. Order of operations is key. To ensure your comfort food isn't too soft, take into account how long it takes each vegetable to cook. Most cooks know that a base of aromatics like onions, carrots, celery and leeks cooked in a fat like butter, is essential to a flavorful soup or stew. The ideal technique is all about not overcooking those veggies.