The Best Toppings For Potato Soup Are The Scraps You Were Planning To Throw Away

Potato soup is both simple and hearty. The creamy soup packs a wallop of flavor all on its own, but it's also a delicious vehicle for toppings, such as bacon, green onion, and cheddar cheese. However, the best topping for your potato soup might just be found right on the cutting board. Potato skins may seem like just scraps to some, but they can actually be transformed into a crispy, tasty snack if prepared properly. While potato skins in and of themselves aren't exactly flavor-rich, the earthy, nutrient-rich coating is a great vehicle for seasonings.

However, you won't want to top your soup with raw potato skins, as they are too starchy and slimy. Instead, you can fry them in order to get them extra crispy. If you're wanting to fry your potato skins, make sure to first wash your potato before you peel it. This will remove excess dirt. Then, pat the skins dry with a paper towel. Do not fry your skins when wet, as the hot oil could splash and create a hazardous situation. Fry in a pot of boiling oil until golden brown, salt, season, and serve! To get them extra crunchy, you can toss them in cornstarch before frying.

Frying your potato skins can help add more flavor and will give the skins a texture that makes for the perfect topping for your creamy soup. Meanwhile, air frying and baking will also give your skins a crunchy texture — but without the added oil. There are benefits to each method, but no matter which one you choose, those crispy skins will give another level of richness and potato flavor to this staple soup dish.

