The Beer-Buying Red Flag That Should Send You Running

Picking up a six-pack on the way home, en route to a picnic in the park, or as a last minute hostess gift is one of adulthood's most intoxicating conveniences. Depending on the state you're in, booze buying is as simple as a trip to the grocery store. But whether you're choosing those suds at the supermarket, brewery, or bodega, you want to do just a little more than grab and go.

Although it isn't going to be as critical as the expiration date on something like a carton of milk, it's worth taking a gander at beer's best-by date before you head to the register. If it's perilously close to the present, grab another. A second close call might be a coincidence. But, once you spy more than a couple of options past their prime, it's time to head to another merchant and be sure to avoid this one in the future. Old stock, evidenced not only by the manufacturer's stamp, but even the presence of heavy dust and the more obviously dated Oktoberfest varieties come Valentine's Day, is just one of many red flags to look out for when buying beer. And while imbibing in the stale stuff is unlikely to be quite as critical as drinking that spoiled dairy, you still won't be getting the best product for your money if you settle for an unintentional vintage.