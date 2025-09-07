The Beer-Buying Red Flag That Should Send You Running
Picking up a six-pack on the way home, en route to a picnic in the park, or as a last minute hostess gift is one of adulthood's most intoxicating conveniences. Depending on the state you're in, booze buying is as simple as a trip to the grocery store. But whether you're choosing those suds at the supermarket, brewery, or bodega, you want to do just a little more than grab and go.
Although it isn't going to be as critical as the expiration date on something like a carton of milk, it's worth taking a gander at beer's best-by date before you head to the register. If it's perilously close to the present, grab another. A second close call might be a coincidence. But, once you spy more than a couple of options past their prime, it's time to head to another merchant and be sure to avoid this one in the future. Old stock, evidenced not only by the manufacturer's stamp, but even the presence of heavy dust and the more obviously dated Oktoberfest varieties come Valentine's Day, is just one of many red flags to look out for when buying beer. And while imbibing in the stale stuff is unlikely to be quite as critical as drinking that spoiled dairy, you still won't be getting the best product for your money if you settle for an unintentional vintage.
Why decently up-to-date beer matters
Source after source will assure you that beer technically past its best by date is typically safe to drink. A new car with a scratched bumper would likely be safe, too, but that doesn't mean that you'd want to pay full price to drive it off the lot. Beer brewing is a science, and large and small scale makers know the window in which the product is worth its price. And if you require any further persuasion to actually get your money's worth, you must be at least a few rounds deep.
After beer's "expiration" date passes, it might take on that inimitable "skunky" quality that you'll likely smell before it even hits your palate. Its color may also change from the similar amber you remember from your last pour to something that just seems a shade or two off. And, although it hopefully won't be enough to get you banned from further dinner parties, it sure won't make a good impression, either. Maybe next time consider going out of your way for a 64-ounce growler, fresh from the tap.