What Happens If You Drink Spoiled Milk?

There's nothing quite like pouring a glass of milk, taking a sip, and coming to the horrifying realization that it's spoiled. Milk spoils due to bacteria — such as psychrotrophic bacteria, which grows in cold environments. Bacteria can even grow in pasteurized milk if it is introduced by you drinking directly from the carton, for example. As the bacteria multiply, they cause the texture, taste, and quality of the milk to degrade, resulting in spoilage.

Advertisement

While the thought of consuming spoiled milk might be enough to make you sick, most people, thankfully, won't experience any negative side effects after drinking only a few sips. Many bacteria in milk are harmless in small quantities, but dangerous types, such as E. coli, can still be present. In a 2011 study from Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, E. coli was found in 9% out of 100 pasteurized milk samples. In 2022, in South Yorkshire, England, an E. coli outbreak connected to a milk pasteurization failure was reported.

As can be expected, raw milk has an even higher chance of containing this harmful pathogen and others, including salmonella and listeria. These can cause food poisoning, which presents as diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach cramping. These symptoms usually resolve on their own within 12 to 24 hours, but see a doctor if they last longer than that.

Advertisement