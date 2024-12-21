Here's What Happens To Beer After Its Expiration Date
There's nothing quite like cracking open a cold one after a hard day's work or enjoying a cold pint while watching your favorite team on game day. Beer is one of the oldest beverages in the world, with its roots tracing back to at least 4,000 B.C. in Mesopotamia, and it's still enjoyed in various forms by millions worldwide. However, while its origins are ancient, does beer itself ever actually expire? Yes and no.
You see, beer itself doesn't necessarily expire, especially if it's sealed. This is due to the way it's brewed and its low pH level, which makes it a poor environment for bacteria to grow. So, even if you were to drink a beer that had been sitting around for years, it's not like drinking expired milk. Most commonly, when beer goes bad it means its taste has changed in a negative way. However, not all beers age the same way. For example, if kept in the fridge, a standard lager can be enjoyable six to 24 months after its printed expiration date. At room temperature, this drops to about nine months. Alternatively, things like stouts and porters are brewed with aging in mind and can develop a better flavor if stored in cool and dark conditions. On the flip side, IPAs and other beers brewed with a lot of hops — the ingredient that makes beer bitter — are best consumed sooner rather than later. This is because their taste and aroma degrade much more quickly, so they won't be as pleasant as they are older.
How to make the most of expired beer
If you want to extend your beer's lifespan, ensure you're storing it correctly, preferably in the fridge and unopened. Heat, oxygen, and light can all make beer degrade faster. Of course, you should also know how to tell if your beer's gone bad. For example, if it's gone flat, has a bad smell, or tastes skunky, those are signs you need a new brew. However, you don't necessarily have to toss your expired beer down the drain because if it's not too far gone it can still be useful.
While drinking stale beer on its own might not be very pleasant, it can still be used in numerous ways in your kitchen. One of the simplest ways to use it is to make beer-can chicken, where the liquid will give you super juicy meat and amazing flavor as it evaporates. It can also be used in marinades, in beer batters, to make pan sauces, as a braising liquid, and in baked goods like beer bread.
Keep in mind that cooking with stale beer works best if it's just past its prime. If the beer is a bit flat and lacks a fresh taste, it can be transformed by using it as an ingredient. However, if it tastes and smells bad on its own, that will not go away, especially if the beer has gotten skunky. In those instances, beer can be used for utilitarian purposes instead, like removing stains or adding shine to your hair.