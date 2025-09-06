Ina Garten's Simple Storage Solution For Keeping Her Counters Tidy

Kitchen clutter is the slow-building blight liable to swallow up your sleek granite or quartzite counters before you've so much as had a chance to use up last week's groceries. Sure, even Ina Garten prefers to keep some ingredients right there within arms reach, but even your favorite neighborhood culinary celebrity must draw the line somewhere. So, while the Barefoot Contessa herself might like to keep things like citrus and alliums on display, other items, particularly her essential cooking utensils, require dedicated spaces to remain better contained.

In an Instagram post illustrating her organization prowess, Garten arranges those lovely lemons and limes in shallow bowls, while she stores handheld tools like Microplanes and spatulas in plain sight and within easy reach in tall crocks. "[A]ll the white and wood utensils in one and stainless steel in the other," Garten details the easily replicated arrangement that follows a monochromatic color scheme. And you can take a similar tack with almost whatever kitchen tools you're looking to conceal yet keep conveniently accessible.