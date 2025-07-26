The Must-Have Kitchen Essential That Can Double As Chic, Functional Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Plenty of everyday kitchen tools — can openers, vegetable peelers, the single-purpose salad spinners we adore — dutifully perform their dedicated tasks without much aesthetic appeal. Other expensive items can start to seem purely decorative if, say, the stand mixer intended to inspire oodles of baking projects starts collecting dust and little else. However, a few special essentials strike the balance of form and function so successfully that you hardly have to think about additional decorating at all: Copper pots are the classic of the genre and plenty of dishes are explicitly made for display, but it's an old workhorse cutting board that can add some beauty to your counter tableau.

The best cutting boards to pull double duty as décor are made of wood. The slashes made in plastic read as worn rather than distinguished, glass is quick to collect fingerprints and other unsightly smudges, and, pretty as it is, marble can actually damage your precious knives. Instead, those maple, cherry, and walnut slabs take their dings with dignity (and also better extend the time between at-home knife sharpenings). There are also a few ways to literally set them up for maximum appeal.