Granite Vs Quartzite: Which Is Better For Kitchen Counters?

If you've even vaguely explored the world of home renovation, specifically kitchen renos, considering what type of stone to use for your countertops is a big topic. Since the investment is a hefty one and should last decades if not longer, it pays to really steep yourself in the world of countertop substrates and choose the material best suited to your project, budget, aesthetic, and of course, functionality. Especially since countertops see lots of daily action — from kneading bread to holding your bags of groceries — and catching more than their fair share of stains and spills.

Two common options, granite and quartzite, are both natural stone — but vary slightly in terms of price, look, and how gingerly they must be treated and maintained. Both tend to be more durable than marble, which famously needs to be treated with kid gloves to avoid marks and scratches and pesky staining from ketchup and the like. Still, both stones benefit greatly from being sealed — otherwise they may stain and chip, especially quartzite, which is more prone to the former if not properly sealed. While granite is a tad more resistant to staining and moisture — and doesn't need to be resealed every year like quartzite does – it also requires more careful cleaning; harsh chemicals and granite don't mix.