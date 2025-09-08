How To Grow Cherry Pits Into Fruit Trees In Your Own Garden

Growing a cherry tree from seed is a slow process, and not the best tree to plant for absolute beginners. But, for anyone who commits (and has a green thumb), it's an incredibly rewarding project. Since it's not as simple as plopping a seed in the dirt, watering, and waiting for it to grow, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Josh Gardens, homesteader, master gardener, and fruit tree grower, to better understand the project.

It starts with the cherry pit, which you can extract with the paper clip method or, as Josh recommends, a hand cherry pitting device. Josh says the difficult part comes next: "The pit's outer shell is extremely hard, and the seed itself — the tender nut inside — is delicate. I've found that a set of pliers works better than a hammer for carefully cracking the shell without crushing the seed." Josh then soaks the seed in warm water for 12 to 24 hours to soften it.

The final seed-prep step is called cold stratification, which means storing the seeds in the refrigerator for a few months while wrapped up in moist paper towels and sealed in a plastic bag. "This mimics nature's freeze–thaw cycles and provides the chilling hours needed to trigger germination when temperatures warm." Leave it in the fridge for at least 10 weeks. As with storing anything in the fridge, moisture is important to monitor, so regularly check that the paper towel is neither saturated with water nor dry. Too wet, and the seed can become moldy. Too dry, and it can shrivel up.