The Secret To Easily Pitting Cherries Is Already In Your Junk Drawer
Whether you're making a sauce for a savory pork roast or baking a scrumptious pie, cherries are the perfect way to add a bit of tart, juicy sweetness to a wide range of dishes. These little fruits have tons of potential health benefits, like lots of vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants. The fact that they're also delicious is just the cherry on top, so to speak. Cherries are stone fruits like plums and peaches, which means that they contain a large seed, also known as a pit or stone, at their center. You can read all about exactly what happens when you swallow a cherry pit, but long story short, you should avoid doing so since the pit contains dangerous cyanide. Pitting a cherry can be tricky if you don't have a dedicated cherry pitter on hand, but fortunately, you probably already have the perfect tool in one of your junk drawers: a paper clip.
This hack can work with any paper clip you have lying around, but finding a large, sturdy one will make the process a bit easier. Start by straightening out the paper clip, but keep one end curved. You're aiming for a hook-shaped tool that can scoop around the small cherry stone. Once your paper clip has been properly shaped, you're ready to start pitting.
How to pit cherries with a paper clip
To create an easy target for pitting, pick off the cherry stem if you haven't already. Then, holding the cherry firmly in one hand, insert the hooked end of the paper clip into the fruit where the stem was attached. Carefully twist the paper clip around; the goal is to hook around the pit and slice it away from the rest of the fruit. It may take some finagling, but keep gently turning and maneuvering the paper clip and the pit should come free without crushing the cherry. To practice the technique, you may want to start by pitting larger cherries that are a little easier to handle. With a bit of practice, a paper clip will help you quickly pit a whole bushel of cherries in no time.
There are a few advantages to using a paper clip instead of a regular cherry pitter. Perhaps the biggest difference is that paper clips are tiny, and take up practically zero space wherever you decide to store them. Compare that to a handheld cherry pitter, which can be bulky and hard to fit next to the rest of your kitchen tools. Furthermore, even though most cherry pitters aren't outrageously expensive, it's always a good idea to cut down on spending, especially if you don't plan on using a dedicated pitter more than once. Plus, you can use the money you save on more cherries!
More tips for perfectly pitted cherries
Even with a traditional pitter, this task can be a bit messy. To cut down on cleanup, work over a large bowl. This way, you can catch any cherry juice that squeezes out, which you can use later to enhance your mixed drinks and mocktails. If you're pitting a large number of cherries, you may even want to consider wearing gloves so you don't stain your fingers or lose your grip. You should avoid freezing the cherries before you try to remove the pits, since it will make it more difficult, but it does help to start with chilled cherries so they don't turn to mush while you handle them. Before you start pitting, put the cherries in the refrigerator or in a bowl of cold water for a bit until they're slightly firm. Finally, remember to hold on to your extra cherry pits to turn them into a tasty treat later.
With enough determination, anything can be a cherry pitter: your hands, a nail, or even a chopstick can get the job done. But when it comes to convenience, few things are as handy while taking up as little space as a paper clip.