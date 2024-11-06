The Secret To Easily Pitting Cherries Is Already In Your Junk Drawer

Whether you're making a sauce for a savory pork roast or baking a scrumptious pie, cherries are the perfect way to add a bit of tart, juicy sweetness to a wide range of dishes. These little fruits have tons of potential health benefits, like lots of vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants. The fact that they're also delicious is just the cherry on top, so to speak. Cherries are stone fruits like plums and peaches, which means that they contain a large seed, also known as a pit or stone, at their center. You can read all about exactly what happens when you swallow a cherry pit, but long story short, you should avoid doing so since the pit contains dangerous cyanide. Pitting a cherry can be tricky if you don't have a dedicated cherry pitter on hand, but fortunately, you probably already have the perfect tool in one of your junk drawers: a paper clip.

This hack can work with any paper clip you have lying around, but finding a large, sturdy one will make the process a bit easier. Start by straightening out the paper clip, but keep one end curved. You're aiming for a hook-shaped tool that can scoop around the small cherry stone. Once your paper clip has been properly shaped, you're ready to start pitting.