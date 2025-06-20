3 Fruit Trees That Are Perfect For Beginner Gardeners

Lots of folks love the idea of growing their own fruit. The allure of foraging from your own backyard instead of driving to the grocery store can be too good to pass up. But where do you even begin? And how do you know which fruit trees are best to start with? Whether you're curious about gardening or want the freshest fruit for your recipes, apple, pear, and fig trees will all have your back.

Before you make any purchases, though, consider your climate. These fruits might be comparatively easy to grow, but do function better in certain areas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has an interactive plant hardiness zone map that helps you determine which perennial plants will thrive in your specific location. However, that specific system only works within the United States. Countries outside of the U.S. do not use the plant hardiness scale, though some dedicated gardeners have developed maps that apply it worldwide.