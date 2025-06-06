Don't Throw Out Those Plastic Berry Containers, Use Them For This Garden Hack Instead

Even if you're fully dedicated to going plastic-free and buying food products that come packaged in alternative materials, it often feels next to impossible to do this with berries. Whether they come in the classic clamshell or a tray with film, plastic is often the primary packaging material for these delicate fruits. At least if you do find yourself with these containers on hand, know that you can upcycle them into a helpful garden item.

Once you finish those berries, don't toss the plastic clamshell. Instead use it in your garden as a seed starter and mini greenhouse. The bottom of the container already contains holes, allowing water to easily drain through. The top of the clamshell can be closed to trap heat and moisture while still allowing sunlight in, and also protect the tiny seedlings. It's perfect for cool winter months, and a good way to prevent pests from attacking the fragile plants. It's a similar concept to using plastic takeout containers as a DIY greenhouse. The plastic trays without lids also work for starting seeds.

For this gardening hack that is perfect for beginners, you'll just need to add potting soil to the container and plant your seeds. It's better to mist the soil and water lightly, rather than flooding it. Close the lid and place the clamshell in a sunny windowsill or outside on a warm patio. The container will create a warm, humid environment that supports germination and growth.