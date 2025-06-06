Don't Throw Out Those Plastic Berry Containers, Use Them For This Garden Hack Instead
Even if you're fully dedicated to going plastic-free and buying food products that come packaged in alternative materials, it often feels next to impossible to do this with berries. Whether they come in the classic clamshell or a tray with film, plastic is often the primary packaging material for these delicate fruits. At least if you do find yourself with these containers on hand, know that you can upcycle them into a helpful garden item.
Once you finish those berries, don't toss the plastic clamshell. Instead use it in your garden as a seed starter and mini greenhouse. The bottom of the container already contains holes, allowing water to easily drain through. The top of the clamshell can be closed to trap heat and moisture while still allowing sunlight in, and also protect the tiny seedlings. It's perfect for cool winter months, and a good way to prevent pests from attacking the fragile plants. It's a similar concept to using plastic takeout containers as a DIY greenhouse. The plastic trays without lids also work for starting seeds.
For this gardening hack that is perfect for beginners, you'll just need to add potting soil to the container and plant your seeds. It's better to mist the soil and water lightly, rather than flooding it. Close the lid and place the clamshell in a sunny windowsill or outside on a warm patio. The container will create a warm, humid environment that supports germination and growth.
Other tips for reusing berry clamshells
The seedlings can stay put until they start to get too tall for the container. At this point, you can transfer them to the garden or a pot. Keep an eye on the roots, too. If the roots grow quickly, they could get entangled with the roots of other plants. Blueberry and raspberry clamshells are smaller and shallower, so these are best for starting seedlings that will be transferred sooner, or for microgreens that don't need a lot of space. Strawberry and grape clamshells are larger and deeper, so seedlings can stay in here for longer, and some, like sprouts and seedlings, can remain in the container permanently.
If you want to grow an indoor herb garden, choose plants that have a shallow root system, like parsley, dill, and cilantro. The clamshells or trays can be used for propagating succulents, which will also grow fully in the container. For the berry trays that do not have a lid, these are perfect for growing cat grass so that your pet has something safe and fresh to chew on every day.
Have a lot of clamshells and trays waiting to be used? The handy containers can be upcycled for even more garden uses: Keep your small gardening tools in there, or use them to organize seeds and plant tags. They can also be used to transport small plants if you take a cutting from somewhere or do a swap with a friend. When you've got a green thumb, plastic berry containers open up a world of horticultural possibilities.