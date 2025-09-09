10 Foods Al Capone Loved

Al Capone was a criminal mastermind with an immaculately tailored image who wanted the public to see him as a businessman and an advocate for the people of Chicago. He sat for interviews and discussed themes like virtue, honor, truth, and the law, as well as current events like which political party was likely to sweep the next election. But no one seems to have asked him what he had for breakfast or if he liked apple pie better than peach cobbler. Apparently, 20th-century journalists just didn't know how to ask the truly important questions.

A century after the notorious gangster ruled Chicago, his complete list of favorite foods is about as elusive as his millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains. (Spoiler: Neither his money nor his food preferences can be found in the basement of Chicago's Lexington Hotel.) Most of what we do know about what Capone liked to eat is either conjecture, hearsay, or straight-up guesswork. His parents were Italian immigrants, so it's probably safe to say he enjoyed Italian food. Al Capone's favorite restaurants are fairly well-documented — by the people who own them — so even cuisine-based generalizations are sprinkled with a certain amount of doubt.

With this in mind, history does remember a few details about what Al Capone liked to eat, but let's just say we had to dig pretty deep to find them.