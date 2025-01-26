The Pasta Dish Rumored To Be Al Capone's Last Meal

After Al Capone served eight months in an Illinois prison in 1929 to 1930, his mother made him spaghetti with walnut sauce for his first meal home. She also brought him pasta dishes to the Chicago jail where he was held while appealing his federal conviction for tax evasion. After serving nearly seven years in federal prison, Al Capone was a broken man. He had developed dementia brought on by untreated syphilis, and by January 1947 he lay dying in his Miami Beach home.

Like the famous crooner Frank Sinatra, whose last meal was a grilled cheese sandwich, Capone may have wanted a comforting meal from his childhood during his final days. While there's some evidence that spaghetti with walnut sauce was his favorite, there isn't a ton of information as to when he last consumed it. The YouTube channel "The Last Supper" alleges this was his final meal, but doesn't give any supporting evidence.

Early in the morning of January 21, 1947, Capone began having seizures and muscle paralysis. After these symptoms subsided, two days before he died, his doctor put him on a soft liquid diet, so it's most likely Capone had a clear broth rather than a hard-to-eat pasta dish on his actual deathbed. Capone died of complications from pneumonia and a stroke at age 48. After his death, his sister, Maffie, sold the walnut sauce recipe to pasta sauce brand Ragu.