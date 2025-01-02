How One Florida Restaurant Clawed Its Way To The Highest Sales In The US

Most everyone has a favorite mom-and-pop or hole-in-the-wall local restaurant. Yet, some of these independent eateries gain a reputation far beyond the border of their own zip code. Joe's Stone Crab, located in Miami Beach, Florida, is one such establishment. It's so popular that it topped Restaurant Business's 2024 list of Top 100 Independents with an impressive $49,413,190 in annual sales, pulling in just ahead of another Miami Beach staple, MILA.

As its name suggests, Joe's Stone Crab is known for its stone crab claws. However, stone crabs weren't on the menu until the 1920s. Prior to that, they weren't even known to be edible! Joe's Stone Crab owes a debt of gratitude to an ichthyologist working at a local aquarium, who brought a bag of stone crabs to the restaurant and suggested they cook the crustaceans. They did, and served the claws chilled with sides of hashbrowns, cole slaw, and mayonnaise. They turned out to be delicious and an instantaneous success for the business. The claws are served the same way to this day, and continue to be a key part of Joe's Stone Crab's immense success. It's safe to say that both the best and worst U.S. seafood chains have something to learn from Joe's.