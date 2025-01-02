How One Florida Restaurant Clawed Its Way To The Highest Sales In The US
Most everyone has a favorite mom-and-pop or hole-in-the-wall local restaurant. Yet, some of these independent eateries gain a reputation far beyond the border of their own zip code. Joe's Stone Crab, located in Miami Beach, Florida, is one such establishment. It's so popular that it topped Restaurant Business's 2024 list of Top 100 Independents with an impressive $49,413,190 in annual sales, pulling in just ahead of another Miami Beach staple, MILA.
As its name suggests, Joe's Stone Crab is known for its stone crab claws. However, stone crabs weren't on the menu until the 1920s. Prior to that, they weren't even known to be edible! Joe's Stone Crab owes a debt of gratitude to an ichthyologist working at a local aquarium, who brought a bag of stone crabs to the restaurant and suggested they cook the crustaceans. They did, and served the claws chilled with sides of hashbrowns, cole slaw, and mayonnaise. They turned out to be delicious and an instantaneous success for the business. The claws are served the same way to this day, and continue to be a key part of Joe's Stone Crab's immense success. It's safe to say that both the best and worst U.S. seafood chains have something to learn from Joe's.
Joe's Stone Crab through the years
Established in 1913, Joe's Stone Crab is a Miami Beach icon because of its stellar food, high-class atmosphere, and rich history. Founder Joe Weiss's family has been intimately involved in the business since its beginnings. Joe's son, Jesse, was a boisterous storyteller who drew people in — including celebrities, royalty, and even presidents — with his larger-than-life personality. Joe's wife, Jennie, was known for turning away people who didn't fit the model of their ideal clientele, including dismissing married diners who came in with their girlfriends. Ironically, it was one of Al Capone's favorite restaurants, who visited regularly under pseudonym Al Brown.
Its high standards are maintained today, albeit with updates such as diners being required to wear "business or smart casual attire." You may be in Miami Beach to spend some time on the sand, but beachwear is strictly prohibited. And, while you can put your name on Joe's' Maitre D's list up to two weeks before your visit, you can't actually make reservations. But that's okay; as part of their community-oriented approach, diners are encouraged to grab a drink at the bar while waiting for a table. While you wait, brush up on these fine dining etiquette tips and keep an eye out — you may end up seated next to a celebrity (although probably not a famous gangster).