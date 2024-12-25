8 Restaurants That Were Once Frequented By Al Capone
The original "Scarface," Al Capone was a larger-than-life figure in 1920s Chicago, where he ruled over a vast empire of organized crime. He was one of the FBI's most wanted individuals until he was eventually arrested and convicted on tax evasion charges. A big part of his money and power came from racketeering, brewing and running alcohol during Prohibition, extortion, and general crime. He often resorted to violent tactics to maintain his control and power within Chicago.
But even gangsters have to eat, and Capone loved the good stuff. He grew up in Brooklyn but rose to power in the Windy City and also spent time in Florida, so he developed favorite spots in several locations. When he went to a restaurant, he often needed a way to get out quick if the law was closing in too fast. Many of the places he frequented still have secret passageways and doors that Capone and other gangsters used to enter — and get away — unseen. Here are restaurants, speakeasy bars, and hotels that can claim the notorious Al Capone as one of their patrons.
High Point Restaurant in Monteagle, TN
Built in 1929, the mansion housing High Point Restaurant in Monteagle, Tennessee was situated along a route where Capone transported alcohol around the country during Prohibition. The restaurant's history indicates that Capone himself paid for the original hardwood flooring and light fixtures which are still in place today. Because of its use to smuggle items in and out, it had plenty of underground tunnels and even escape hatches on the roof for bootleggers to use.
It wasn't a restaurant during Capone's day, but this historic building was integral in his alcohol running operations. Legend has it that he sat on the patio playing cards and enjoying a drink. Today, as long as you are of legal age, you can enjoy a tipple in the same spot. The mansion was converted into a restaurant and serves a delicious selection of steak, chicken, fish, and other dishes, many of which are locally sourced. The wine list is quite extensive and includes popular reds, whites, and sparkling wines.
Luna Cafe in Mitchell, IL
With a gambling den in the basement and a convenient location for running illegal alcohol during Prohibition, the Luna Cafe was a rumored favorite spot for Capone. It was located along Route 66, which connected Chicago and Los Angeles beginning in 1926. In Capone's time, this highway corridor was used to transport liquor. The Luna Cafe states that Capone and his crew hid out there during these trips. During their time there, they likely helped keep the small restaurant in business by gambling, partaking in their own portion of alcohol, and enjoying food.
Today, you can see Capone's picture on the wall alongside other historic memorabilia. It remains a small establishment but doesn't serve food like it did in its glory days. You can order alcohol at the bar and play one of the slot machines, so if you want to walk in Al Capone's shoes — without the bootlegging, of course — this is a fun spot to visit. If you're looking for food, it's better to travel down the road to Chicago, where many of Capone's favorite spots remain with fuller menus.
The Green Mill in Chicago, IL
The Green Mill is a bar and jazz club that has been a favorite among celebrities, visitors, and locals since it opened in 1907. It was named The Green Mill in 1910 thanks to a green windmill installed on the top and sunken gardens on the property, which made perfect venues for entertainment. Charlie Chaplin came by for a bite to eat, but it wasn't until the 1920s when it became associated with gangsters like Capone. It was partially owned by Jack "Machine Gun" McGurn, who was one of Capone's gunmen. He invited his boss and other mobster friends to visit the hot spot, where they could eat and drink their fill. Capone favored The Green Mill because he didn't have to hide his partying ways thanks to bribing local authorities to leave the place be. It also regularly featured Joe E. Lewis, one of his favorite entertainers of the day.
Today, visitors can sit in Al Capone's favorite booth and catch a glimpse of the escape routes he would have used if the place had been raided. There are photos behind the bar of some of The Green Mill's most notorious patrons, including Capone and McGurn. You can still enjoy live jazz music and a weekly poetry slam, plus tasty food and cocktails.
The Blackstone Hotel in Chicago, IL
The Blackstone Hotel began as a mansion, home to Timothy Blackstone, president of both the Chicago & Alton Railroad and the Union Stock Yards. It opened as a hotel in 1910 and housed Capone's preferred barber in its lineup of services. He liked it as a meeting place because it didn't have windows, so he could run his criminal empire in Chicago without being observed. Just before Capone went to prison in 1932, another gangster, Charles "Lucky" Luciano, held a convention in the Blackstone's ballroom, where The Commission — which oversaw all America mafia activity — was created.
Capone visited frequently for haircuts at the barbershop, but the hotel also boasts a restaurant. While this establishment been revamped and reimagined through the years, you can walk in the same halls Capone did at the Blackstone. Today, you can enjoy a meal or a drink at the hotel's Barcelona-inspired tapas restaurant, Mercat a la Planxa, or hit up the 1600 Club for cocktails.
226 Club in Chicago, IL
Located at 226 S. Wabash Ave, the 226 Club was one of Capone's favorite speakeasies in Chicago when he reigned as king of the city's mob. It became the Exchequer Restaurant & Pub in 1969, but even today still has some of the original architecture and design from the 1920s. The original speakeasy was actually located upstairs on the balcony, and that's likely where Capone and his men spent a good portion of their time. There are extravagant chandeliers and other decor highlighting the opulent Art Deco style of the Roaring '20s. The gangsters must have frequented the lower dining room as well, because it features a secret escape hatch that's still visible today.
The building changed hands a few times over the years but has always remained open as a restaurant. It's known for Chicago deep dish-style pizza and also offers the lesser-known thin crust pizza of the Windy City. You can build your own or choose from one of the house-created selections. If you're not in the mood for pizza, there are plenty of chicken and steak entrees, including a pasta entree with Italian sausage or meatballs named "Capone's Rigatoni."
The Harvard Inn in Brooklyn, NY
The Harvard Inn was part of Capone's earlier life and is actually the spot where he received his famous facial scar. Located in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Coney Island, it was owned by gangster Frankie Yale, who hired a young Capone as a bouncer. One night on the job, Capone made a suggestive comment to the wrong girl and her brother retaliated. He was sliced on his left cheek and neck, which left a scar that led to the nickname "Scarface." Years later, Yale was killed in Brooklyn, and rumor had it that Capone ordered the hit because he thought his former boss had hijacked some of the liquor he was running.
While the streets and boardwalk in Coney Island are full of hot dogs, rides, games, and more beachfront fun, you can't visit The Harvard Inn today — it burned down in 1925. By that time, Capone was already making a name for himself in Chicago. However, a century after its demise, this old gangster haunt remains a central location in the lore of Al Capone.
Grand Prospect Hall in Brooklyn, NY
Al Capone was a regular visitor to both the speakeasy and the opera house at the Grand Prospect Hall. The magnificent hall was constructed in 1892 and quickly established itself as the place to be. It was located on Prospect Avenue in Brooklyn, not far from where Capone grew up and first became part of organized crime. He had a balcony box so he could always take in a performance, but he also enjoyed some of his more illicit pastimes there, too. During Prohibition, the speakeasy featured a peephole so that people inside could keep track of what was going on the other side of the door.
Grand Prospect Hall was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1999, but unfortunately even that designation wasn't enough to save it. The building was demolished in 2022 after changing hands. Even though it had been used as an event space in the years leading up to its final sale, the historic interior was dismantled and the entire building taken down to make room for new residences.
Joe's Stone Crab in Miami Beach, FL
Joe's Stone Crab started as a small restaurant at a time when Miami Beach was little more than a few roads along the water, but it quickly became a hot spot for people who loved its fresh fish and other offerings. Al Capone was one of them — he regularly ate at Joe's Stone Crab under the alias Al Brown.
Capone would dine early to avoid the crowds and to stay under the radar. One story goes that Joe's wife, Jennie — the only waitress in the restaurant's early days — didn't recognize Capone when he regularly came into the restaurant. She was quick to pass her judgement on patrons who she thought were unsavory, but she proclaimed "Al Brown" a gentleman and welcome customer. He was happy for the warm welcome, and he apparently sent flowers to the restaurant every Mother's Day, wishing it and Jennie — who he called "Mother Joe" — continued luck.
Perhaps the flowers were a good omen, because the restaurant flourished. It was one of the first to prepare and sell stone crabs, which became a popular item alongside many other types of seafood caught fresh in the waters off Miami. It welcomed plenty of famous visitors over the years, and today it remains family-owned and a staple in the city.