8 Restaurants That Were Once Frequented By Al Capone

The original "Scarface," Al Capone was a larger-than-life figure in 1920s Chicago, where he ruled over a vast empire of organized crime. He was one of the FBI's most wanted individuals until he was eventually arrested and convicted on tax evasion charges. A big part of his money and power came from racketeering, brewing and running alcohol during Prohibition, extortion, and general crime. He often resorted to violent tactics to maintain his control and power within Chicago.

But even gangsters have to eat, and Capone loved the good stuff. He grew up in Brooklyn but rose to power in the Windy City and also spent time in Florida, so he developed favorite spots in several locations. When he went to a restaurant, he often needed a way to get out quick if the law was closing in too fast. Many of the places he frequented still have secret passageways and doors that Capone and other gangsters used to enter — and get away — unseen. Here are restaurants, speakeasy bars, and hotels that can claim the notorious Al Capone as one of their patrons.