The One Poppi Soda Flavor You Should Really Avoid Buying
Prebiotic sodas are everywhere, it seems, and Poppi is one of the most recognizable brands to date. Seen as a healthier alternative to traditional soda, prebiotic sodas contain soluble fiber, which can theoretically improve your gut health — although too much fiber can cause symptoms like bloating, gas, and even diarrhea. Experts recommend a thoughtful approach when it comes to adding more fiber to your diet, especially if you have a sensitive digestive system. So, while Poppi may be a healthier choice, what about the taste?
We tasted and ranked every Poppi flavor (a whopping 17 options) to determine which are worth buying and which to avoid. The star of the show was Poppi's Orange flavor, which wonderfully mimicked the classic Orange Crush. Trailing far, far behind in last place was Cherry Cola, which literally paled in comparison to its inspiration, Cherry Coke.
In addition to the muted color, the overall effect was thin and disappointing. While the cola component of the Cherry Cola was not as flavorful as the classic, the cherry part was syrupy (as opposed to juicy) and reminiscent of both a cough drop and maraschino cherry. Put together, the two flavors never quite clicked.
Improving Poppi's Cherry Cola
It's worth noting that Poppi routinely underperforms in our soda rankings. The brand came sixth out of seven in popular grape sodas, and dead last compared to other root beers. The root beer, like the Cherry Cola, was weak on flavor. On the other hand, Poppi's grape soda had too much of the wrong flavor (thanks to the apple cider vinegar commonly found in Poppi soda). On the plus side, some people may appreciate the understated flavor of the Cherry Cola. Traditional sodas are notoriously sweet, so if you really are turning to Poppi as a healthier alternative, the more subtle flavor isn't necessarily bad.
And of course, you can always tweak it with a little effort. Do you have a jar of cherries sitting in your fridge, perhaps for the occasional old fashioned? Pour your Cherry Cola into a glass and add a bit of cherry juice. This could offset the slightly medicinal flavor of the unadulterated soda. And if you're willing to travel to the spirit realm (so to speak), you can use it as a cocktail mixer. A splash of bourbon plus some extra cherry juice, a bit of grenadine plus cherry-flavored vodka, or a hint of amaretto are all good places to start.