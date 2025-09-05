The One Poppi Soda Flavor You Should Really Avoid Buying

Prebiotic sodas are everywhere, it seems, and Poppi is one of the most recognizable brands to date. Seen as a healthier alternative to traditional soda, prebiotic sodas contain soluble fiber, which can theoretically improve your gut health — although too much fiber can cause symptoms like bloating, gas, and even diarrhea. Experts recommend a thoughtful approach when it comes to adding more fiber to your diet, especially if you have a sensitive digestive system. So, while Poppi may be a healthier choice, what about the taste?

We tasted and ranked every Poppi flavor (a whopping 17 options) to determine which are worth buying and which to avoid. The star of the show was Poppi's Orange flavor, which wonderfully mimicked the classic Orange Crush. Trailing far, far behind in last place was Cherry Cola, which literally paled in comparison to its inspiration, Cherry Coke.

In addition to the muted color, the overall effect was thin and disappointing. While the cola component of the Cherry Cola was not as flavorful as the classic, the cherry part was syrupy (as opposed to juicy) and reminiscent of both a cough drop and maraschino cherry. Put together, the two flavors never quite clicked.