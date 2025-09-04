Longhorn Doesn't Take Reservations, But You Can Still Skip The Line: Here's How
Whether you're heading to Longhorn Steakhouse for a weekday lunch or you're ready to enjoy a steak on a Friday night, wait times can get seriously lengthy. Unfortunately, Longhorn Steakhouse doesn't accept reservations, so even calling ahead won't make a difference when it comes to avoiding the line at the door. Thankfully, there's still a way that you can skip (at least some of) the wait: Give the restaurant a call before you start to make your way there.
Longhorn Steakhouse offers call-ahead waiting, which means you can have your party added to the waitlist before you arrive at the restaurant. If you're lucky, your table will be ready as soon as you arrive. Even if you still do have to hang out for a bit while you wait for your name to be called, reaching out to the restaurant ahead of time can seriously cut down on the amount of time you have to hang out at the hostess station, watching others enjoy their steak while you (perhaps not-so-patiently) wait for your turn.
More tips to make the most out of your visit to Longhorn Steakhouse
You've skipped the line: now, it's time to enjoy every bite of your meal. When your server brings the restaurant's quintessential bread and butter to your table (on a wooden cutting board, no less), ask for a bit of cinnamon and sugar to add to the butter — you'll create a taste similar to the iconic rolls at Texas Roadhouse. When it's time to order your entree, you can't go wrong with a classic steak — but not all slabs of beef at Longhorn are created equal. The Outlaw Ribeye is a fan favorite for good reason — at 20 ounces, you'll get to enjoy a ton of perfectly tender, well-seasoned steak cooked to order.
When it comes to sides, you'll have a ton of options. Some sides — like the loaded baked potato, Caesar salad, and steamed broccoli — aren't so beloved, so you may want to forgo these options for tastier choices. According to Reddit, the mashed potatoes at Longhorn are fantastic, as are the crispy Brussels sprouts, and the chain's house salad topped with raspberry vinaigrette. You can also take a chance and order items from the (unofficial) so-called Longhorn secret menu. Adding the chain's Parmesan crust to other menu items (like chicken tenders or mashed potatoes) can add a serious blast of umami flavor to your meal. Pro tip: You can also order take-out from the kids' menu to get decent-sized meals for a much lower price.