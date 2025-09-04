Longhorn Doesn't Take Reservations, But You Can Still Skip The Line: Here's How

Whether you're heading to Longhorn Steakhouse for a weekday lunch or you're ready to enjoy a steak on a Friday night, wait times can get seriously lengthy. Unfortunately, Longhorn Steakhouse doesn't accept reservations, so even calling ahead won't make a difference when it comes to avoiding the line at the door. Thankfully, there's still a way that you can skip (at least some of) the wait: Give the restaurant a call before you start to make your way there.

Longhorn Steakhouse offers call-ahead waiting, which means you can have your party added to the waitlist before you arrive at the restaurant. If you're lucky, your table will be ready as soon as you arrive. Even if you still do have to hang out for a bit while you wait for your name to be called, reaching out to the restaurant ahead of time can seriously cut down on the amount of time you have to hang out at the hostess station, watching others enjoy their steak while you (perhaps not-so-patiently) wait for your turn.