This Growing Sandwich Chain Has An Elvis-Inspired Secret Menu Item

While discovering secret menu items and ordering hacks is part of the fun, it can also be a little bit challenging. This is especially true when a viral social media post promotes non-existent secret menu items that just infuriate fast food workers. Some eateries, like In-N-Out, have a secret menu that has become so well-known (and loved) that you can order most of the items, like a protein-style burger (a burger wrapped in lettuce sans bun) or a puppy patty (a plain patty with no salt for your furry friend at home) and the employees will know exactly what you are asking for.

At other eateries, like Potbelly, the secret menu isn't advertised, i.e. you won't find any of the items listed anywhere and you have to do a bit of creative ordering. Social media has come in handy to spread the word about these items, especially when the secret menus don't technically exist but are still popular items that employees will put together for you if you know what you're doing in the ordering process. This is the case with Potbelly. If you mention the term "Elvis sandwich," you may get an initial blank stare. But it you order a PB&J sandwich with banana slices and bacon, the kitchen should have no issue pulling that all together. Thanks to the Information Age, helpful employees, and the delicious options available at Potbelly, the Elvis is making fans of the sweet and savory sandwich very happy.