These Cinnamon Rolls Are The Absolute Best Treat From The Walmart Bakery
Walmart's reputation is mammoth, especially with it being the largest grocery store chain in the U.S., and it's one of the most trusted places to stock up on kitchen goodies. If you're a lover of baked goods, then Walmart Bakery is the place to grab buttery, sweet snacks to demolish before you even make it back home. The bakery is popular for both go-to delicacies and newer takes on classics like Southern soda cakes. We headed over to our nearest Walmart to get our hands on some sweet treats and rank the best and worst of Walmart Bakery items. Our number one pick was the Marketside cinnamon rolls.
Cinnamon rolls are a classic that stand in a league of their own when it comes to baked goods. What Walmart gets right is the balance between a well-coated soft bun, a perfectly thin icing that doesn't overpower or let down the dessert, and a filling that hits the spot without being sickeningly sweet. Walmart's Marketside cinnamon rolls make use of Danish pastry dough, brown sugar, and cinnamon for their rich flavors (not as innovative as Martha Stewart's secret ingredient for cinnamon rolls, but still undeniably tasty). Cinnamon rolls are all about the intricate blend of spice and sweetness, and these buns leave you with sticky fingers and a happy belly, just the way good homemade cinnamon rolls are supposed to.
What makes Walmart Marketside Cinnamon rolls so good?
While there were some top contenders in the rankings, the Marketside cinnamon rolls stood out not only for taste, but also freshness. There is nothing worse than preparing to sink your teeth into a baked good and realizing it is stale, soggy, or disappointing — which wasn't the case with this baked treat. The Neufchâtel cheese blend icing adds a layer of indulgence that is always welcomed. The treats are palm-sized, so you get a good amount of roll to bite into. They are also reasonably priced at roughly $3.98 to $4.98, depending on location.
Some reviewers have mentioned that the real win for these cinnamon rolls is the texture, which comes across as soft and chewy. Others say that they also taste great warmed up and enjoyed with coffee, and they pair well with fresh fruit, Greek yogurt, or even a dollop of vanilla ice cream for a simple yet classic dessert treat. If fresh cinnamon rolls are your kind of reward after a grocery haul, then don't second-guess adding these to your cart.