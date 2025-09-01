These Cinnamon Rolls Are The Absolute Best Treat From The Walmart Bakery

Walmart's reputation is mammoth, especially with it being the largest grocery store chain in the U.S., and it's one of the most trusted places to stock up on kitchen goodies. If you're a lover of baked goods, then Walmart Bakery is the place to grab buttery, sweet snacks to demolish before you even make it back home. The bakery is popular for both go-to delicacies and newer takes on classics like Southern soda cakes. We headed over to our nearest Walmart to get our hands on some sweet treats and rank the best and worst of Walmart Bakery items. Our number one pick was the Marketside cinnamon rolls.

Cinnamon rolls are a classic that stand in a league of their own when it comes to baked goods. What Walmart gets right is the balance between a well-coated soft bun, a perfectly thin icing that doesn't overpower or let down the dessert, and a filling that hits the spot without being sickeningly sweet. Walmart's Marketside cinnamon rolls make use of Danish pastry dough, brown sugar, and cinnamon for their rich flavors (not as innovative as Martha Stewart's secret ingredient for cinnamon rolls, but still undeniably tasty). Cinnamon rolls are all about the intricate blend of spice and sweetness, and these buns leave you with sticky fingers and a happy belly, just the way good homemade cinnamon rolls are supposed to.