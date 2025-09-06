10 Unexpected Ways To Upgrade Your Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwich

Founded in 1969 by country singer and folksy TV personality Jimmy Dean, the Jimmy Dean brand has been a source of delectable sausages for decades. Eventually, the company decided to branch into frozen breakfast sandwiches, probably because so many of us were already using its sausages and patties to make them on our own. Today, there are more than 25 kinds of Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches, ranging from classics like sausage patty, egg, and cheese to chicken and plant-based patties. The variety doesn't stop there; these ingredients might be sandwiched between biscuits, croissants, English muffins, or even pancakes, to name just a few options.

Whichever kind of Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich you prefer, most of us can agree they're undeniably delicious. But did you know there are ways to make them taste even better? Whether you're looking for a way to elevate your next breakfast or snack, or you're hankering to explore some new taste and texture options, here are 11 unique ways to upgrade Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches.