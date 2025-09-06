10 Unexpected Ways To Upgrade Your Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwich
Founded in 1969 by country singer and folksy TV personality Jimmy Dean, the Jimmy Dean brand has been a source of delectable sausages for decades. Eventually, the company decided to branch into frozen breakfast sandwiches, probably because so many of us were already using its sausages and patties to make them on our own. Today, there are more than 25 kinds of Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches, ranging from classics like sausage patty, egg, and cheese to chicken and plant-based patties. The variety doesn't stop there; these ingredients might be sandwiched between biscuits, croissants, English muffins, or even pancakes, to name just a few options.
Whichever kind of Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich you prefer, most of us can agree they're undeniably delicious. But did you know there are ways to make them taste even better? Whether you're looking for a way to elevate your next breakfast or snack, or you're hankering to explore some new taste and texture options, here are 11 unique ways to upgrade Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches.
1. Pep it up with peppers
Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches could best be described with words like "hearty," "soft," and "savory." You can use these characteristics as a base for new ingredients that will create amazing taste and texture contrasts. One of the best ways to take your breakfast sandwich to the next level is by adding some sliced peppers to it.
Like Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches, there's a wide variety of peppers, which means lots of different flavor and texture options. You could top your sandwich with bell pepper slices for a crisp, refreshing, slightly sweet crunch. Or, if you have the time, a sweet Italian pepper cooked in oil is another way to add depth to your breakfast sandwich. If you like things spicy, jalapenos are the way to go. They're not excessively hot, so they won't overpower the rest of the sandwich, but they'll still pack a punch. Of course, if you're a spicy food fiend, you could top off your sandwich with a habanero for a extra hit of heat. Whatever option you go for, peppers are a great, easy way to change up your sandwich's flavor, and they're healthy, to boot, containing potassium and vitamins A and C.
2. Dash on some hot sauce
Speaking of spicy peppers, if you want to start your day with some heat, pour a little hot sauce onto your breakfast sandwich. There are plenty of hot sauces that chefs swear by, such as Tabasco, which is a favorite of Chef Adam Lathan's for eggs. Cholula is another one of his favorites as it adds warmth and smokiness to your egg sandwich. In fact, it's such a perfect pairing that Chef Jacinto Perez says they even keep a bottle of it next to the eggs station during brunch. If you're looking to add a hit of garlic and sweet heat to your sausage breakfast sandwich, sriracha is the way to go.
Of course store-bought versions aren't the only way to elevate your Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich. Get creative by making a perfectly balanced hot sauce at home to complement the flavors of your sausage, ham, or eggs to kick start your morning with a little heat.
3. Toast the bread
For some people, following the heating instructions on a package of Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches makes them turn out perfectly. But others might feel like the result is a little too soft, or possibly even on the soggy side. Luckily, it's easy to change things up and give your sandwich more of a texture contrast with a crispier bread element by using your toaster oven.
It may seem counterintuitive to put humidity of any kind anywhere near a toaster oven, but it's actually okay to heat frozen bread in a toaster. So, whether your favorite Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich is encased in delicious biscuits, English muffins, or another tasty outer layer that would be improved with some crispiness, you can take the frozen sandwich apart and toast this part. Microwave the sandwich fillings according to the package instructions. If you let your sandwich thaw a bit before you get started, it will be easier to take apart.
4. Add apple slices
An apple a day keeps the doctor away. It turns out that your Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich can be a part of that by adding a few apple slices beneath the bun for a unique twist on the classic.
Not only will adding the fruit make it a bit healthier, but it will also give your breakfast sandwich a next-level taste and texture upgrade. The apple slices add sweetness and pair perfectly with the savory notes of cheese, sausage, or chicken. The fruit's crunch will also create a nice contrast to the softer ingredients.
Just be sure to choose the right kind of apple. Since sweetness is the goal, it's best to avoid a variety like Granny Smith, which veers towards the sour. Then again, if the idea of that sour note appeals to you, why not go with it, or combine slices of a sweeter apple with a few slices of Granny Smith?
5. Spread on some Kewpie mayo
Often tangy, always creamy, Kewpie mayonnaise may just be the perfect condiment to put on your breakfast sandwich as it adds an additional savory element. Kewpie mayo is a variation on traditional mayonnaise that notably only includes egg yolks (rather than the entire egg) leading to a smoother, firmer texture and a strong umami flavor that perfectly complements all the elements of a breakfast sandwich.
Kewpie mayo enhances eggs' flavor by adding an unmistakable tanginess and is great counter to spicy sausage or savory cheese. No wonder it's an essential element in Japan's famous konbini (convenience store) egg salad sandwiches. If you like the idea of adding Kewpie mayo to your next Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich but also want a little kick, not to worry; you can buy a spicy version of Japanese mayo, or make it yourself by stirring in a little Sriracha.
6. Top it with pickled veggies
Topping your breakfast sandwich with a pickle slice adds a vinegary note that not only elevates the flavor profile, but also adds a crunchy texture. While there are over a dozen kinds of pickles, such as dill, bread and butter, kosher, and sour, you don't have to stop with pickled cucumbers; any pickled vegetable would be a great addition!
We love the idea of contrasting the salty taste of a sausage patty with the sweet and sour taste of pickled beets, for instance. Carrots always pair nicely with chicken, and a pickled version gives you that sweet and vinegary kick. Kimchi is another pickled option that will add a spicy, complex punch to your breakfast sandwich. There are plenty of pickled vegetables available in stores, but for a truly unique version, you can quickly pickle any vegetable yourself to top your morning sandwich.
7. Add (even more) cheese
Cheese makes everything better, including Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches. While most of them already include a slice, you can switch up the flavor profile by layering on another type of cheese too. For instance, Swiss cheese will add a tangy note that pairs great with ham and eggs, and pepper Jack adds a creamy, peppery flavor. If you love the pungent taste of blue cheese, let it play off the savory flavors of a sausage patty or the crisp, salty flavors of chicken. If you like a variety of cheeses, there's no reason you can't include more than one on your sandwich, such as American (which is a classic on eggs) and mozzarella.
Before heating up your sandwich per the instructions on the box, simply open it, place the cheese on top and put it back together, then zap it. Not only will the extra cheese add an additional layer of creamy goodness, but it will elevate the flavor to a new level.
8. Make a biscuits and gravy sandwich
If you're a fan of Southern cooking, you're probably familiar with sausage gravy, which is already at home on the breakfast table. Made with pork sausage, this gravy will elevate any type of Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich by not just adding savory and creamy notes to eggs, meats, and of course, the biscuit, but it will also make it even more filling.
While sausage gravy amplifies the savory notes of a sausage breakfast sandwich, it's equally as delicious on chicken or veggies and adds a slightly spicy note. You can either pour your sausage gravy on top of your Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich and eat it with a fork and knife, or you can simply dip it. Whether you make sausage gravy at home or buy it pre-made, it's a simple way to make your mornings even more delicious and start your day off right.
9. Scoop on some salsa
Give your usual Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich a zesty flavor by adding salsa. The tomatoes, onions, and seasonings marry perfectly with savory meats like sausage, ham, and chicken. And if you're a veggie patty fan, salsa will take things to the next level by adding both an acidic and fresh flavor, as well as more vegetables to your sandwich. Although it's hard to beat making your own restaurant-worthy salsa at home, there are a few easy ways to upgrade store-bought salsa before you add it to your breakfast sandwich, including adding chopped onion or a squeeze of lime juice.
If you like the idea of a breakfast sandwich with Mexican flavor, but want more veggies and less sauce, opt for a classic pico de gallo instead. This refreshing mix of ingredients includes chopped onions, tomatoes, peppers, and lime juice and will add a new taste and texture element to your sandwich. Bonus: In addition to the refreshing, crunchiness it will bring to your breakfast sandwich, pico de gallo typically is healthier than most salsas, since it only consists of chopped vegetables with nothing else added in.
10. Dab on some cream cheese
In the breakfast world, cream cheese and a bagel are a perfect and beloved pairing, but that doesn't mean you can't change things up; in fact, it can also transform your favorite Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich, regardless of whether it's made with a bagel or not. Adding a dollop (or a schmear, if you will) will give your sandwich a cool, creamy note that balances perfectly with a warm sausage or chicken patty. It also pairs perfectly with ham and gives sweetness to the umami of the sandwich's eggs.
While plain cream cheese is an excellent choice, you could also switch things up with a option, like scallion cream cheese, for even more flavor. The spicy notes of scallions provide an oniony kick that pairs well with ham, being reminiscent of a Western omelet. Jelly is a popular condiment on sausage biscuits, so why not swap it out with a strawberry cream cheese to add that sweet element to counter the spicy notes?