The Secret To Creating Well Balanced Hot Sauces At Home

If you've watched "The Great British Bake Off," you'll know that one of the cardinal sins a baker can commit (beyond the dreaded soggy bottom Prue Leith looks to avoid) is having unbalanced flavors. If your lemon is lost to an intense dark chocolate or your spices overwhelm a more subtle component like butternut squash, you may be in for an earful from hosts Paul and Prue. And this is true for all cooking: striking a good balance among the five flavors — sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami — is key. Focusing on one flavor alone can result in a dish that is cloyingly sweet, puckeringly sour, or worse.

Let's say you're making a hot sauce. Noah Chaimberg, founder and CEO of Heatonist, a company that selects and sells the best of the best when it comes to hot sauce labels, spoke with Chowhound about balancing hot sauce seasonings. "A hot sauce that marries ingredients with at least two of the five flavors ... equally will be seen as more well-balanced versus a sauce that is mostly sweet or mostly smoky," he says.

So you don't need to try to pack every flavor into your sauce in order for it to be complex and interesting. But do consider which flavors you want to focus on, and go from there.