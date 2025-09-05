The Meal Elvis Once Devoured Every Day For 6 Months Straight According To His Wife
Having a food fixation can be a pretty relatable thing for a lot of us. There are times where we find ourselves having the same dish for lunch for a whole week, and it's not because we're boring — sometimes, we just like a dish so much, we want to have it all the time. Other times, we could be fixating on a particular dish because it makes us happy or brings us comfort. It's completely normal for anyone to be in a food rut, and that includes Elvis Presley himself. The King of Rock n' Roll was notorious for his eating habits, ranging from having an unconventional sandwich named after him to having his most hated food outright banned at Graceland. His history with food is a topic of endless fascination, but it was his fixation with meatloaf and mashed potatoes that has us all shook up.
Graceland archivist Angie Marchese, during a virtual tour of the estate with Express, shared that Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla once told her that he had that exact meal every day for dinner for six straight months. "He definitely was a creature of habit, so if it was made in the South... he liked it," Marchese explained. The King clearly had a burning love for his favorite Southern comfort foods, and his six-month obsession with meatloaf and mashed potatoes is just one of many ways he expressed it.
What makes Elvis' meatloaf so special
Elvis Presley was a Tennessee boy through and through, from his favorite appetizer down to his intensely sweet last meal. The meatloaf he enjoyed for six months straight stood out for an ingredient you'd find in many Southern kitchens: wheat germ. While it's typically used in pastries and cereals to add texture and nuttiness, it can also be added to meatloaf instead of bread crumbs, acting both as a filler and a binder while imparting its unique flavor to the dish. The added layer of toastiness could be the reason this specific take on meatloaf was always on his mind.
If you want to know what it tastes like, you can actually have the meatloaf as Elvis would've enjoyed it at Vernon's Smokehouse in Graceland. It's one of the must-visit places to eat at the estate, serving up Southern classics that he grew up with. The restaurant itself is named after his father, which should give you a sense of the home-cooking approach it takes with the food. It's the closest you can get to eating like the King, and there's a small chance you'll be as obsessed with the meatloaf as he was.