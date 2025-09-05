The Meal Elvis Once Devoured Every Day For 6 Months Straight According To His Wife

Having a food fixation can be a pretty relatable thing for a lot of us. There are times where we find ourselves having the same dish for lunch for a whole week, and it's not because we're boring — sometimes, we just like a dish so much, we want to have it all the time. Other times, we could be fixating on a particular dish because it makes us happy or brings us comfort. It's completely normal for anyone to be in a food rut, and that includes Elvis Presley himself. The King of Rock n' Roll was notorious for his eating habits, ranging from having an unconventional sandwich named after him to having his most hated food outright banned at Graceland. His history with food is a topic of endless fascination, but it was his fixation with meatloaf and mashed potatoes that has us all shook up.

Graceland archivist Angie Marchese, during a virtual tour of the estate with Express, shared that Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla once told her that he had that exact meal every day for dinner for six straight months. "He definitely was a creature of habit, so if it was made in the South... he liked it," Marchese explained. The King clearly had a burning love for his favorite Southern comfort foods, and his six-month obsession with meatloaf and mashed potatoes is just one of many ways he expressed it.