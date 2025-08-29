One Of Elvis Presley's Favorite Appetizers Is A Crunchy Classic We Can Get Behind

According to the recipe listed in David Adler's book, there are a few key aspects to consider when making fried pickles in the style of The King. For starters, you'll want to consider the shape of the pickle. Now, if you're a fan of the spear, you may want to sit down for this, because Elvis Presley's recipe calls for coin shaped cuts of pickle. Of course, you can choose whichever shape of pickle you please for your recipe, but there are a few advantages to using a coin shaped pickle slice, including extra crunch and better batter adhesion. Presley's recipe also calls for a beer batter, it doesn't specify the beer, but the batter does use quite a few seasonings, such as garlic salt, black pepper, paprika, hot sauce, and cayenne pepper. So you are sure to get an intensely tasty (and spicy) bite.

There is no word on what, if anything Presley used as a dipping sauce for his spiced fried pickles, but his recipe would go nicely with ranch dressing (make sure to grab the best brand on the shelf). You can either buy or make your ranch dressing, a nice homemade buttermilk ranch would make a lovely, cooling addition to the spiced fried pickle slices. You could also double down on the spice factor by using Buffalo sauce as a dip. Or, if you want something between the two, you could make a cream based sauce using Buffalo sauce. Of course, if you really want to channel the spirit of Elvis Presley, you can always add it to your next peanut butter and bacon sandwich.