Elvis Presley Hated This Food So Much He Banned It Entirely From Graceland

When you're the King of Rock and Roll, it's easy to call the shots. Elvis Presley, the famous singer who dominated the charts in the 1950s, resided at his Memphis mansion, Graceland, when he wasn't performing for the crowds. While Elvis was known for loving any sandwich made with peanut butter, there was one food he absolutely hated: fish. Elvis hated the smell of all fish and refused to allow it to be cooked in his kitchen.

Elvis loved to eat, and he was reportedly a big fan of Southern cooking, so there was no shortage of good food coming from the king's kitchen at all times. However, when fish cooks in an enclosed space like a kitchen, it tends to waft through the house, and Elvis didn't like it. "There was never any fish in the house," Graceland archivist Angie Marchese shared in an interview with Express. However, Southern foods like mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and fried chicken were always welcome.