Elvis Presley's Last Meal Was A Combination Of Sweet Treats

Elvis Presley's seemingly endless appetite has become nearly as legendary as his storied career as the King of Rock and Roll. He favored rich Southern comfort foods in large proportions, and all those calories eventually caught up to him. He was hospitalized multiple times towards the end of his life for hypertension and an enlarged colon, among other health issues, and when he died, he weighed nearly 350 pounds.

On August 16, 1977, the 42-year-old musician was at his Memphis, Tennessee mansion, Graceland, enjoying the last meal he'd ever have. It wasn't the infamous fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches that his cook Mary Jenkins Langston made for him using two sticks of butter to fry up three of them, or his other, lesser-known favorite sammy, the Fool's Gold Loaf, made from an entire loaf of bread, a jar of peanut butter, jar of jelly, and a pound of bacon. No, Elvis' last meal consisted of four scoops of vanilla ice cream and six chocolate chip cookies. Like Elvis, crooner Frank Sinatra also chose a childhood classic for his last meal: a grilled cheese sandwich. Even legends sometimes need comfort food, it seems.