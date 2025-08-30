15 Colleges With The Worst On-Campus Food Options

William and Mary is ranked as the 23rd top public school in the U.S. by both the U.S. News and World Report and Niche. Students who choose to attend this university in Williamsburg, Virginia, do so primarily for the academics, educational value, and diversity ... definitely not for the food. In fact, while Niche gives the school an overall rating of A+, the food here only gets a D+.

Students say "the food is criminal for the price tag of the school," and with a cost of a meal plan varying between $1,000 and $3,400 per semester, it's hard not to see their point. One reviewer on Unigo sums it up by simply saying, "The food is bad." Others are less harsh, with a reviewer on Appily saying, "I am not a fan," and one student on Reddit reporting that the food "is a bit sus looking sometimes but tbh not bad."

The good news is, it seems that William & Mary has heard student complaints. They recently switched campus food providers, and students say that the food is better than it used to be. The Commons Dining Hall is the most common option for meals, but there are several other dining areas on campus as well.