14 College Towns In The US That Are Known For Their Food
College food is more than late-night greasy cheese fries and sad dining hall digs. Some schools, nestled in quintessential American college towns, have access to refined cuisine that challenges the stereotypical student diet.
Defined by a high-density student population, college towns are distinct in their urban design. The best ones are playgrounds of charming, walkable streets, characteristic campuses, fraternity rows, and vibrant 'third spaces.' Often, these places come in the form of lively bars, cafes, and restaurants where you'll catch professors fueling up before their next lecture or students taking a study break to grab a bite. But all are welcome to enjoy the flavorful fare of the top-tier college town food, regardless of whether or not you're enrolled in the local university.
What sets the foodie meccas apart from the average college town food offerings are their farm-to-table roots, thoughtful drink pairings, and standout international gastronomy– all of exceptional quality and often easy on the wallet. Between the stately academic vibes, trendy and lively atmospheres, and mouthwatering grub, these destinations are one-of-a-kind in culture and cuisine.
Boulder, Colorado
There's something in the mountain air of Boulder, Colorado, that invigorates the senses and ignites the appetite. Fortunately, Boulder's culinary scene is as attractive as its lush natural surroundings. It's not for nothing that media outlets have awarded the dynamic city titles such a as"America's Foodiest Town;" with an eclectic array of eateries lining its historical and picturesque Pearl Street, the city offers a restaurant for every occasion.
Hotspot Boulder Baked might be the best food of the college town for a study session sweet treat. But if you're aiming to curb the freshman 15, this health-conscious Colorado city makes it easy with its world-renowned farmer's markets boasting locally grown produce. Don't want to cook? No worries- just head straight to one of the many farm-to-table restaurants that will do the work for you. For example, you can visit the Colorado pizza joint where you can order Barack Obama's signature pie during your time in Boulder.
Boulder locals love hitting the bars as much as they love the gym. The town ignited Colorado's craft brewing, wine, and distillery movement and now features a brewery-to-student ratio that is enough to keep the entire university buzzed. And the only thing better than sipping on a crisp pint is doing so while gazing at a striking mountain range.
Madison, Wisconsin
The James Beard Award is the food equivalent of the Oscars, or so said TIME Magazine back in 2011. If that's the case, Madison is the LA of the dining scene. With over 40 award nominations since 1999, this college town's entrees entertain the taste buds with flavor and innovation.
It's not just the city's elite chefs but also its rich local agriculture that adds to the quality of its meals. Its unrivaled dairy selection lets Madisonians socialize over charcuterie boards or gooey cheese curds. The lesser-known entree, fish fry, is just as popular among locals and achieves a harmonious blend of crispy fish with creamy tartar sauce for the ultimate brain food.
Madison's prime food scene honors classic Wisconsin heritage while nodding to inventive cuisine. Mint Mark is a go-to hangout spot with its eclectic vegetarian-friendly fare in a chic contemporary atmosphere, but the town is filled with equally hip venues that set the tone for an elevated weekend bar crawl.
Asheville, North Carolina
With a nickname like Foodtopia, you can bet Asheville pulls through with iconic bites far from the boring mac 'n cheese most students are subjected to. Here, Greek life can up its game from Keystone Light kegs, as the beer hub boasts the most microbreweries per capita in the nation as of this publication and is home to major businesses like Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and New Belgium Brewing Company. Curing a hangover has never been easier with the world-class food selection (namely, the gooey chorizo and fluffy cloud biscuits at Sunny Point Cafe).
In Asheville, you can travel the world in the span of a city block. From the bold Indian flavors of vibrant Chai Pani to the zesty Cuban fare at the top-rated rooftop restaurant Hemingway's Cuba, eating out in Asheville is an experience for all the senses. The only downside to the endless choice of restaurants is the pressure to cross them all off your bucket list. Many people visit during events like Restaurant Week, but you might want to reconsider. Restaurant Week comes with various cons, like limited menus.
Providence, Rhode Island
Providence, Rhode Island is the place to be as of this publication, with multiple outlets giving it nicknames like "America's Coolest City", "America's Comeback City", and a "Top Foodie City". Its revived neighborhoods and riverside park are worth a visit, but it's the dining scene that truly makes Providence stand out. With eight campuses in its vicinity (including the major culinary school Johnson & Wales), the city has a youthful energy that's evident in its bustling bars and restaurants that are high-quality without being overpriced.
Countless restaurants continue to pop up in the historic city. Pizza Marvin's co-owner, chef, and James Beard nominee, Robert Andreozzi, stated that since the pandemic, "There's just so much energy and so many more great places to eat; there's never been anything like it here" (via Forbes). Pizza Marvin, with its perfectly cooked pizza served alongside oysters on ice, is just one of Providence's many recently established dining destinations. Mount Hope's latest brunch joint, Frank & Laurie's, is another.
Princeton, New Jersey
With its charming streets that embody East Coast academia, Princeton is a destination in and of itself. Its local digs are just a tasty addition. Considered one of New Jersey's top foodie towns, the world-class array of global restaurants here rivals big cities like NYC. It feels European in its own right, with dining options like fresh pasta at Laurea and mouthwatering seafood at Mediterra, all with swanky atmospheres and within walking distance. There's no shortage of delectable breakfast spots, either, to reward yourself after an all-nighter on the laptop or at the supper clubs.
Despite its downtown location adjacent to the university campus, many of Princeton's eateries aren't attainable for the average college student. The Ivy League town is filled with fine dining, including Element, which has the most expensive restaurant tasting menu in the state, costing around $200 (and over $100 more with a wine pairing). One affordable alternative is the historic post office-turned-brewery Triumph, which offers a notably less costly dinner menu.
Durham, North Carolina
Durham is home to Duke University, renowned for its elite academic programs and top-tier athletics. But the college town is also home to the best sandwich shop in the state and tons of other food establishments, from upscale dining to affordable dives as well as distilleries. Any town in the Triangle Area boasts an impressive food scene, and Chapel Hill once held the crown as the tastiest town. But now, Durham's stepped in as the most interesting, thanks to its gastronomical quality and variety in a trendy, revived downtown.
No college town is complete without cocktails, and this one has an impressive array of options in trendy bars. The Velvet Hippo's rooftop patio that overlooks Durham's historic downtown is a student favorite and a four-time Durham Magazine's 'Best of Durham 2024' winner. The sleek atmosphere and delectable Asian tapas at Juju's and late-night bites at Devine's (hello, Cheezy Stix) are only a few examples of the fun and flavorful meals the Blue Devils get to enjoy as they please.
Syracuse, New York
Forget jazzing up your ramen noodles in a desperate attempt to elevate your next dinner. The students and faculty at the schools in Syracuse get to enjoy the finest foods in New York's second-best college town (but first in flavor, of course). Along with its 170 nature areas connected via transit system is a bustling downtown with killer dining options and even better vibes.
It's hard to name another place where you can find Vietnamese, Congolese, Syrian, Ethiopian, and authentic Chinese all in one area. Syracuse doesn't lack options for those snowy days when you want to cozy up with comfort food delivered to your door, either. Local upstate gastronomy includes tomato pie, chicken and waffles, salt potatoes, and meat on a roll (or spiedes, as Syracusans say), which can be easily found in town. Oh yeah, and Syracuse boasts some of the best pizza on the East Coast, too, and the local joint Pavone's won't disappoint.
New Haven, Connecticut
Northeasterners might know New Haven thanks to the 1980s film Mystic Pizza, but Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has been credited for bringing it to the world stage in 2023. And world travelers come flocking. According to Modern Apizza owner Bill Pustari, the small city gets a major part of its business from global tourists wanting a peek at the charming and characteristically all-American college, Yale (via WTNH). Still, six other academies lie in or around New Haven, bringing an undeniably youthful energy to New Haven's stately downtown.
You could say this college town's cuisine is as elite as its schools. For starters, New Haven pizza is a step above other thin crusts due to its unique cooking process that requires a coal-fired oven and results in a distinctly charred and uniquely tasty pie. Pizza aside, New Haven can still give any other foodie city a run for its money with its mouthwatering options that range from casual and farm-to-table to fine dining.
Wichita, Kansas
Wichita doesn't have a seat at the table of America's best college towns. In fact, WalletHub ranked it among the worst large college cities due to a lack of academic and economic opportunities as well as a limited social climate. There is one thing the town gets right, though– delicious food that will keep you eating out for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
According to Wichita urban legend, the city has the most restaurants per capita in the nation. While that may not be true, it does boast the claim to fame as the birthplace of Pizza Hut, White Castle, and Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. One hyped restaurant the city gatekeeps for itself is Doo-Dah Diner, which was coined after its 1950s nickname and serves the best gravy-lathered chicken-fried chicken to nurse your hangover. As appetizing as Cowtown's classic American dishes are, its metropolis offers much more. The extensive worldly cuisines in this Midwestern town will have you thinking you aren't in Kansas anymore.
Portland, Maine
There's a mouthwatering collection of eclectic restaurants in Portland, Maine, that have people singing its praises. Its vibrant and trendy bars and restaurants landed it fourth place in CNN Travel's America's Best Towns to Visit of 2024, claiming the coastal community has a "big city feel in a small city package." Along with a budding craft beer scene and innovative international gastronomy, Portland offers some of the best seafood on the East Coast.
There's an unrivaled feeling to meandering through Portland's quaint historic streets before arriving at its wharf to savor fresh lobster on the deck of The Porthole. Of course, it's not the location that adds taste to a meal. If that were the case, the chain restaurants in Times Square would deserve Michelin stars. But still, when you have the chance to combine both views and flavor as Portland does, the result is unparalleled. The jaw-dropping nature and outstanding educational opportunities of this college town go down smoothly, too.
Berkeley, California
Lush green spaces, competitive academics, and a dynamic activist scene are some of the elite draws you can find in the California college town of Berkeley. Another is an energized food scene. Here, it's not just about the mouthwatering meals available but also the buzzing contemporary atmosphere that's tough to replicate.
There's a restaurant for just about every occasion in Berkeley. At Viks Chaat, you and the crew can chow down on various regional dishes from across India. Meanwhile, La Marcha Tapas Bar stirs up memories of studying abroad with its authentic tapas that are served complimentary with each drink order. Shattuck and Telegraph Avenues, which are situated in downtown Berkeley a step away from the university, both boast their own share of unforgettable pizza joints, bars, and dessert spots. While in town, be sure to stop by Durant Food Court for authentic Asian fare. Its delicious noodles will satisfy your late-night cravings like no other.
Bloomington, Indiana
Bloomington, Indiana is renowned in the Midwest for its cost of living, amenities, livability factor, and high concentration of young adults in their 20s, thanks to its vicinity to Indiana University's flagship campus. But above all, it's the intricate variety of global cuisines that earns this place its foodie title. With over 75 restaurants spanning 18 countries, you can travel the world without ever stepping foot out of Bloomington. And we're not just talking about Italian or Mexican food. Adventurous eaters can delight in cuisines from Afghanistan, Burma, Tibet, Algeria, Turkey, and more.
You can go bar-hopping while cheering on the Hoosiers at College or Kirkwood Avenues, which both feature their fair share of sports bars and dive bars. The Orbit Room on College Ave offers late-night gourmet bar eats, while Crazy Horse on Kirkwood serves up juicy meats and smooth whiskeys in a historical 17th-century hotel. But no matter where you end up for dinner in Bloomington, you probably won't regret it.
Eugene, Oregon
As far as college town food goes, Eugene's is currently making a name for itself on the culinary map. The Oregon city's dining reflects its free-spirited nature rooted in 1960s nonconformism, and you can expect laid-back, no-frills meals here that might skimp on decor but definitely don't lack flavor.
Eugene is above all famous for its food cart culture, and you'll find rows of trendy vendors lined up outside the breweries of its quirky Whiteaker neighborhood or in dedicated truck parks downtown. Don't let their tiny facade fool you, though– the meals that come out of these restaurants on wheels are worthy of an award. The perfectly boiled pasta at Beccofino and the savory Chinese crepes at Bing King are just some examples of the refined fare the city's food trucks cook up.
As outdoorsy as it is artsy, the city boasts abundant fresh organic produce and grass-fed meats, and you shouldn't snub the Lane County Farmers Marketwhile in town. But if the weather is rough there's no shortage of places to savor a meal indoors, for example at Hey Neighbor where you can wash down a Neo-Neapolitan pie with refreshing Portland cider.
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, Virginia, is about the same size as Pennsylvania's State College, but boasts around twice as many places to eat. Its wild restaurant per capita numbers mean no local will go hungry. But the food here isn't just abundant– it's genuinely delicious.
The University of Virginia student population isn't your typical college party crowd. They lean towards Southern sophistication, which shines through in the upscale cuisine of their school's hometown, Charlottesville. Take, for example, the various international gastronomies, fresh seafood restaurants, and healthy farm-to-table establishments.
Of course, if you're a freshman who wants to have some rowdy Friday night fun, there are plenty of sticky-floored bars to visit. But maybe kick off the evening at a refined bar like Sedona Taphouse, where you can chug enough craft beers to forget where you end up later. Just don't be late for breakfast at Bodo's Bagels the next morning. The restaurant is a Charlottesville icon, and if there's only one thing you eat in the college town, it should be a simple, house-made bagel from Bodo's.