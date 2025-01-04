Some Of New York's Best Hidden Gem Restaurants Double As Freight Entrances

New York City is widely considered one of the best culinary destinations in the world. From the abundance of fine dining establishments to the enclaves of particular cuisines that you'll find in places like Brighton Beach or Koreatown, there's enough diversity to keep even the hungriest of diners satisfied for a lifetime. Yet while the type of food is certainly varied, the environments in which you can find your next favorite meal may be even more surprising. If you're in the know, one of the most unusual settings in which you can discover food establishments is in the freight entrances of several buildings scattered throughout the city.

Maybe you've wondered how restaurants earn Michelin stars and what each star means, but those spots fit for special occasions aren't the kind you'll frequent on a daily basis. These establishments on the other hand — which give new meaning to hole in the wall — are mainstays for many working New Yorkers who have made them their daily go-to spots. Combined with a culture of curiosity, a loyalty to these hard-to-find but totally worthy restaurants has helped put them on the map.