The Origin Of Virginia's Hearty Sailor Sandwich

The pastrami on rye sandwich is a famous fixture at any Jewish deli. That combination of cured beef brisket with that dense, sour bread with caraway seeds in the crust makes for a hearty, heavy lunch — especially because a good deli will load up as much pastrami as that rye bread can structurally sustain. There are different variations of the recipe out there, and if you're from — or visiting — Richmond, Virginia, or its surrounding towns, you might stumble upon an old variant known as the sailor sandwich.

Richmond's sailor sandwich is a hot, melted sandwich made of pastrami, Swiss cheese, knackwurst (a German sausage similar to bratwurst or a hot dog, except it's flavored with garlic), topped with mustard, and served on rye bread. If this sounds somewhat reminiscent of New York City deli fare like the pastrami sandwiches at Katz Deli, then you're thinking along the right track. The sailor sandwich was first invented at a Jewish-style deli called the New York Deli. Despite its misleading name, the deli is located in Richmond, Virginia. The recipe has been around since at least World War II, a fittingly long history for New York Deli, which describes itself as "Richmond's oldest restaurant." And in case you're wondering, the story of the sandwich does actually involve sailors.