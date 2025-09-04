8 Ways To Serve Bologna As An Appetizer At Your Next Party

You can do a lot more with bologna than slapping it between two slices of bread. It's an affordable ingredient for party appetizers and can be used in just about any bite-sized dish that calls for meat, as well as so much more. Bologna is not only available in slices but in chub and ring form, too. Regional variations such as Lebanon bologna (a spiced, all-beef version) can also make those appetizers even more interesting.

Bologna really does originate from the city of Bologna in Italy. It's a relative of mortadella, which has to follow strict regulations to legally be called mortadella. "Bologna" became a common name for similar meats that didn't meet those regulations. Although it's not quite clear how "bologna" picked up the name "baloney" in the U.S., the meat quickly garnered attention when people needed inexpensive protein during the Great Depression. The meat's sales continue to fluctuate, with more purchases made during times when people needed to economize. For example, when supermarket chain A&P looked at its sales between 2007 and 2009, it found bologna purchases were up by 124%. Regardless of economic issues, bologna is an underrated ingredient in party food. Forget about the bologna-and-cheese sandwiches you ate as a kid. These eight ways to serve bologna as an appetizer take the humble lunch meat to a new level.