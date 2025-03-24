Sushi-Inspired Bologna Bites Are The Perfect Easy Appetizer For Your Next Party

Do you often wish you were skilled enough to make homemade sushi rolls for your dinner guests without using raw fish and specialty ingredients? Luckily, there's a fun way to prepare sushi-inspired appetizers without worrying about the crucial mistakes that keep you from perfect rice. Believe it or not, for a tasty American-style alternative, you can make look-alike sushi rolls with sliced bread, mortadella or bologna, cream cheese, and pistachio nuts. Not only are these versatile roll-ups a real crowd-pleaser, but they serve as a fun conversation starter as well.

To make your own platter of snackable rolls, flatten out pieces of crustless white bread with a rolling pin and add softened cream cheese and thin slices of mortadella. The difference between bologna and mortadella has everything to do with appearance and flavor. Unlike bologna which has a more even texture, mortadella has a zestier bite and includes pockets of visible fat.

If you'd like to use something more spreadable than cream cheese, feel free to swap it out for ricotta or mascarpone. Once your makeshift sushi has been assembled and refrigerated, add more softened cheese and crushed pistachio nuts to the top of each roll. When it comes to serving, for an extra special twist, serve these bite-sized rolls with chopsticks. Next to snack-worthy sushi rolls, mortadella and bologna can be transformed into many more crowd-pleasing hors d'oeuvres your dinner guests are sure to love.