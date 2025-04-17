After Trying 12 Coffee Creamers, This Popular Brand Came Out On Top

What's a cup of coffee without some coffee creamer to go with it? While some people like drinking coffee black, many enjoy lightening the flavor a little with sugar, creamer, or other add-ins. If you're in the market for a new coffee creamer, you can check out these 12 coffee creamer brands, ranked, where we chat about some of the most popular and easy to nab creamer brands that are probably on your local grocery store's shelves. And at the very top of our list resides a potentially familiar brand: Chobani. It sweeps the rankings for us with its vanilla coffee creamer.

Our taster ranked it fairly high because it uses real milk, giving it a depth of flavor that other non-dairy creamers couldn't fully capture. Some of the competing brands ended up feeling greasy, but Chobani managed to bring richness to the table without making it feel like you're drinking a cup of oil. The blend was rich, creamy, just sweet enough, and had a perfect little touch of vanilla flavor that wasn't overwhelmed by the strong notes of coffee, but didn't overwhelm the coffee either. It leans a little expensive, but we believe it to be well worth the price tag thanks to its subtle complexities. If you have the money for it, go ahead and nab a bottle to see it in action.