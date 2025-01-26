The Clever Cutting Method To Cook Uneven Fish Fillets Perfectly Every Time
Consistency is crucial while cooking: Whether it's chopping vegetables evenly, searing meats with uniformity, or knowing sauce ingredient ratios, preparing food with steadiness pays off. But sometimes, ingredients present themselves in a way that makes an even approach tricky. Take the task of cooking fish fillets, which come in three central cuts; while some butchered fish has a nice flat shape and most have textural variety, inconsistencies in shape are common. Maybe there's a lot of meat in the upper body section by the head but it all thins out in the back, or perhaps the cross-section of the fillet is uneven, meaning the middle is thick but the sides offer limited vertical height.
Unfortunately, such unexpected variety is simply a part of using natural ingredients, and it's on the chef to adapt. To create a delicious meal nonetheless, turn to a clever butchering technique: Take the thin fish sections, cut deep scores with a knife, then fold the pieces onto each other for better spread out thickness and more even cooking.
Score and fold fish to craft uniform fillets
When applying this technique, remember to make the scores deep to help with uniform cooking. You should also fold the fillets from underneath to seal in the fish, ensuring it won't move around in the pan. This method doesn't work for skin-on fish, though, since the different composition doesn't create as delicious a result. Otherwise, simply throw your fillet in the pan and cook it as usual.
Like with other large proteins, there's a degree of uncertainty when cooking with fish. It can be tricky to know when the fillet is cooked through, and at what point it becomes too dry — a reason test fillets are the secret to cooking fish stress-free. As a result, it's extra-important to instill consistency, otherwise some guests may end up with a drier fillet than others. And remember that the quality of the fish is paramount; know which cheap fish to buy and which to avoid, and you'll be set on a path of delicious fillet cooking.