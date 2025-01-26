The Clever Cutting Method To Cook Uneven Fish Fillets Perfectly Every Time

Consistency is crucial while cooking: Whether it's chopping vegetables evenly, searing meats with uniformity, or knowing sauce ingredient ratios, preparing food with steadiness pays off. But sometimes, ingredients present themselves in a way that makes an even approach tricky. Take the task of cooking fish fillets, which come in three central cuts; while some butchered fish has a nice flat shape and most have textural variety, inconsistencies in shape are common. Maybe there's a lot of meat in the upper body section by the head but it all thins out in the back, or perhaps the cross-section of the fillet is uneven, meaning the middle is thick but the sides offer limited vertical height.

Unfortunately, such unexpected variety is simply a part of using natural ingredients, and it's on the chef to adapt. To create a delicious meal nonetheless, turn to a clever butchering technique: Take the thin fish sections, cut deep scores with a knife, then fold the pieces onto each other for better spread out thickness and more even cooking.