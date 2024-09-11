How Ree Drummond Elevates Saltine Crackers

Saltine crackers are your standard sick-day snack. They might not be your gourmet go-to or your first pick for a charcuterie spread, but chances are you have a box of Saltines in the back of your pantry somewhere waiting for your attention. These versatile squares are airy and flaky, and dotted with a layer of chunky salty. The simple soda cracker can be crumbled over soup or chili or turned into a toffee with melted chocolate and nuts. They can also be used as a crispy breading on meat or as a savory casserole topping.

Because of their simplicity, Saltine crackers can easily serve as the subject of a major flavor makeover. Television host and food personality Ree Drummond took to Instagram to share how to upgrade Saltine crackers and make them your newest snack obsession. The Pioneer Woman coats the classic crackers in Italian seasoning for a flavorful accompaniment to soups and salads.