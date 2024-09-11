How Ree Drummond Elevates Saltine Crackers
Saltine crackers are your standard sick-day snack. They might not be your gourmet go-to or your first pick for a charcuterie spread, but chances are you have a box of Saltines in the back of your pantry somewhere waiting for your attention. These versatile squares are airy and flaky, and dotted with a layer of chunky salty. The simple soda cracker can be crumbled over soup or chili or turned into a toffee with melted chocolate and nuts. They can also be used as a crispy breading on meat or as a savory casserole topping.
Because of their simplicity, Saltine crackers can easily serve as the subject of a major flavor makeover. Television host and food personality Ree Drummond took to Instagram to share how to upgrade Saltine crackers and make them your newest snack obsession. The Pioneer Woman coats the classic crackers in Italian seasoning for a flavorful accompaniment to soups and salads.
Step up Saltines
Ree Drummond has pioneered countless accessible meal hacks and nifty kitchen tricks over the years. She suggests swapping basic burger buns with pickles for a tiny, briny sliders and cooking omelets in a plastic bag for minimal mess and easy meal prep. So, it's no surprise that she would have a trick up her sleeve for upgrading crackers, too.
Soda crackers typically lack the same rich butteriness of some of their snack aisle companions. Luckily, Drummond's Saltine hack starts with a hearty helping of melted butter. In a post shared to her Instagram, the food personality recommends mixing melted butter, seasoned salt, and Italian seasoning. She then instructs her followers to dunk the crackers into the flavorful mixture and bake them for 20 to 25 minutes. This Saltine hack provides a perfect opportunity to make use of ingredients you likely already have at home. Plus, the light, savory soda crackers make for an ideal base for experimenting with other spices.
Experiment with seasonings
Store-bought Italian seasoning is typically composed of a blend of dried herbs like oregano, basil, thyme, rosemary, and sage. If the fragrant mixture isn't your favorite for dressing dinners or seasoning snacks, you can certainly try Drummond's easy Saltine hack with other herbs and spices, too. If you've ever coated your crackers in chocolate and candy or sprinkles and pretzels at Christmastime, you know it's easy to switch up simple, salty crackers with a sweet or savory spin.
Next movie night, take inspiration from your favorite salad dressing by sprinkling your Saltines with a pinch of ranch seasoning. Or, go spicy with chili crisp or Cajun seasoning. Dress up your crackers with pantry classics like garlic powder or onion powder, or even coat them in cheesy, nutty flakes with a shake of nutritional yeast. You could also take the sweet route and consider sweetening your Saltine snack with brown sugar and cinnamon. It takes minimal ingredients to upgrade Saltines from a bland bite to a flavorful treat.