Grilled Fruit Kabobs Are The Only Way We Want To Eat Fruit Salad

Like with anything you'd put on the grill, cooking times and temperatures will vary when you're preparing fruit kabobs. Just like you wouldn't expect shrimp and burgers to share instructions, watermelon might require a higher heat than peaches or bananas. And like with protein, you can fall back on a little common sense. Denser fruits will be able to better withstand hotter flames, while lighter, smaller selections will need a gentler treatment. When in doubt, watch over your fruit kabobs to make sure they don't burn.

Once you get going, it might seem like even the most unexpected things can go on the grill. But while almost anything goes, something like a pomegranate likely won't turn out as tasty as the classics of the genre — not to mention, it'll be tough to stick on a skewer. Once you've gained some expertise in full fruit kabobs, you can further tinker with their accompaniments. Halloumi, for example, is an excellent grilling cheese that pairs well with watermelon and stone fruits. Additionally, a sweet glaze can turn your handheld fruit salad into dessert on a stick, while honey can help you achieve satisfying grill marks. So, during your next barbecue or cookout, consider whipping up a whole batch of grilled fruit kabobs, arranging them on a platter or in a vase for an eye-catching display, and your guests will have a great appetizer or sweet treat to eat while walking around. Just watch out for the pointy parts.