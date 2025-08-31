Which McDonald's Nugget Size Is The Absolute Best Value?

The smallest serving of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets comes with four pieces and costs $3.89 at the New York City location where we conducted the best value test. This puts each nugget at about 97 cents. The 20-piece serving, meanwhile, costs $10.29, so each nugget costs only about 51 cents — almost half of what you'd pay per nugget if you got the smallest serving.

The New York location also offers a 40-piece serving for $17.29, which works out to be 43 cents per nugget. That makes the 40-piece the cheapest overall. But given the 40-piece comes with a sodium warning — and not everyone ordering McDonald's is going to share it with friends — you're probably best off getting the 20-piece. Also, the 40-piece offering isn't available everywhere. Don't just order more nuggets because it'll be better value — a 40-piece McNugget is still nearly $20.

It's worth noting that city prices are higher than those in more rural areas. For example, a four-piece McNugget at a McDonald's location in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, has nuggets priced for 70 cents a piece; the 20-piece comes out to 46 cents per nugget; and the 40-piece costs 41 cents per nugget. At both locations, though, the 40-piece is still best value per nugget, with the 20-piece a close second. Some Reddit users have reported that the 40-piece nugget is more expensive than the 20-piece, so just keep in mind that this pricing isn't by any means universal.